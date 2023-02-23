Re: Ferndale 

Editor:

Thank goodness for the eight letters (Mailbox, Feb. 9) from the enlightened people who wrote in regarding the disgusting letter from the alt-right ignorant woman from Ferndale.

Excellent page to keep to remind us of the more loving people in our community.

Suzanne Hart, Eureka

Editor:

Recently, the American historian and Zionist thinker Gil Troy wrote the following in Tablet, a daily online magazine of Jewish news, ideas and culture:

"Israelis beware. No country should use America today as a model for how to debate constructively and democratically. America is a democracy in crisis. All-or-nothing, do-or-die partisanship — from both extremes — encourages totalitarian thinking and a politics of 'do it to them before they do it to you.' Such polarization makes it harder and harder to achieve the kind of compromise that Israel requires, and that all healthy democracies seek."

That seems like good advice for residents of Ferndale, particularly those who'd rather not let "all-or-nothing, do-or-die partisanship" contaminate and ruin this bucolic, historic and charming community nestled behind the redwood curtain.

Joshua Purvis, Ferndale

Editor:

Staff at the North Coast Journal has a problem with insensitivity and bias. They are blind that they are allowed to print just about anything they want, but don't ask the question should they print anything they want.

The weekly apologized in December ("Accountable," Dec. 8) for an old caricature of a Jewish businessman disparaging his physical features and manner of dress. The cartoon should have given second thoughts to the editor and publisher. The second thought came after readers pointed out the problem.

The fuss in Ferndale is another glaring example of how clueless the NCJ is. Photographs of men pretending to be women garishly painted to look like whores should warrant a second look and ask the question should we post this photograph? But the NCJ goes further by posting, twice, pictures of the painted women also pretending to be Catholic nuns. A two-time attack against women and Catholic nuns.

Someone at the NCJ should go to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and read the mural about the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Orange making the journey to Eureka to minister to the sick as a calling to their faith.

Dennis Scales, Fortuna

Editor:

We should agree words have meanings, like: untrue, unnatural, wrong, corrupt, unhealthy, destructive, abnormal, delusional, etc. To ignore those words and the impact they have is foolishness. Some say facts and truth are subjective, which is complete nonsense. Look up the definitions. There are absolute truths, gravity being one of them.

Confusion comes when you or I think that what we think and feel is the truth and that makes us the authority. This is why confusion has infected our culture. Reason, facts, truth and reality have been abandoned by some. Those who deny creation are able to deny there is a Creator. This conveniently allows them to be god and the voice of authority. In Christianity, God the creator is the authority, eliminating all the other voices that create confusion. God replaces confusion with His Wisdom and Truth.

We no longer have to rely on our limited knowledge or feelings. It is a false belief that Christians are to be loving all the time and tolerant, nor is it reasonable for nonbelievers. To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose, a time to love and a time to hate. Some are so confused they are unable to call wrong, wrong, rendering them unable to correct wrong. This generation misrepresents facts and absolute truths by manipulating the meanings.

Men are men, women are women and their roles and purposes are essential for a healthy society. Their differences should be celebrated not erased. Children should be taught this and protected from the dangerous beliefs, lies and practices of the LBGT community and their misguided supporters. It undermines the traditional family consisting of a biological father and a biological mother. To believe otherwise is a lie. God alone is wise and full of truth.

Nadine Radovicz, Ferndale

Editor:

Looking back at several weeks of letters to the editor, it seems to me that the Gospel has been misunderstood, misinterpreted and misrepresented. Verses have been chosen selectively. Whenever a moral issue comes up, an appeal is made to God's love. But citing God's love does not mean that He excuses behaviors that He has forbidden in His word.

Everyone does not get into heaven (Revelation 21:7). The apostle Paul clarified when he wrote, "But God demonstrates His own love towards us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us" (Romans 5:8).

God's love was correctly pointed out (1 John 4:7-16). But John wrote earlier in that same Epistle that all sin can be forgiven by confession (1 John 1:9). John 3:16 does say that God loves the whole world. But there, God also clearly gives everyone free will to choose whether to accept or reject the gift of His son. God then holds us accountable for our choices. It also was cited correctly in the next verse that, "... God did not send His son into the world to condemn the world, but that through him the world might be saved" (John 3:17). But the next verse reads, "He who believes in Him is not condemned; but he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only son of God" (John 3:18). See also John 3:19-21 and John 3:35,36.

The good news is that the door of God's grace is still open to all, "... The Lord ... is patient toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance" (2 Peter 3:9). Jesus said, "Repent, and believe in the gospel" (Mark 1:15).

David Kilmer, Ferndale

Editor:

The recent spate of letters regarding the ongoing controversy of inviting children to drag shows, (Mailbox, Feb. 2), expressed the same bizarrely blind bias exhibited by our local media. Drag shows have been traditionally billed as adult entertainment because the content is typically sexually provocative, titillating and risqué. The recent campaign to bring children to drag shows unsurprisingly drew criticism and protest. Think about it. A group of adults decided to put on a performance that has a decidedly sexual nature and history, and they specifically invited children to attend.

Of course there were people who were alarmed. Yet the local media somehow managed to ignore the sexual nature of drag shows, as well as the concerns of the protestors. They failed to convey the salacious tone and content of the Redwood Pride Halloween Drag Show. Instead, they framed the protest as anti-gay hate.

Just because drag shows are a gay phenomenon, and people want to show support for gays, doesn't mean that drag shows are benign or beneficial for children. In fact, exposure to sexually suggestive images and scenarios is on the sexual abuse spectrum. I don't think anyone involved intended harm. Rather, I think they showed poor judgement. Whether pre-sexual children, or newly sexual teens, the imprint of adult sexual feelings and expression can cause long lasting harm. There are better ways to promote tolerance and acceptance.

To conflate supporting gay rights with promoting sexualized entertainment for children is a worrisome development in our community. It does a severe disservice to both children and the larger gay community.

Amy Gustin, Ettersburg

Editor:

The Board of Supervisors passed an anti-hate resolution and, to Rev. Bramwell, that is sin. The text of the resolution is available here humboldt.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=F&ID=11594681&GUID=6D26ADBF-5788-4D8B-836F-F7F9BC40BA16 but I imagine what got his goat was the inclusion of the 2S/LGBTBQIA+ because I can't imagine even he is hating Jews, or Blacks and Indigenous peoples — at least I hope not.

I would like to hear more from the congregation of St. Mark's because, as I understand it, Lutheran theology indicates that sin is between the individual and God — none of this intermediation with priests telling you what's what.

I'm surprised that they let their pastor go on deciding for everyone what's sin and what's not when Lutheran theology would clearly indicate that it's a matter for the individual. So, good people of St. Mark's — are you all behind him or is it just one, or a few, loud voices and a sign board that's telling everyone what your church stands for?

Bob Trosper, Ferndale

Editor:

I attended the LGBTQ protest in Ferndale after Pastor Bramwell had the unmitigated gall to warn the community the drag queens were going to perform before children. The nerve!! I was interviewed as a counter protester in support of Pastor Bramwell. I pointed out to my interviewer an individual representing the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. I pointed out the individual was a full grown adult homosexual male with a beard, dressed in a nun's habit with gaudy makeup. There is nothing normal about that, and there never will be. Just as there is nothing normal about an adult homosexual man dressing in suggestive women's clothing, and dancing and twerking in front of a bunch of small children.

Because I, and the vast majority of the population of Ferndale and Humboldt County, do not accept your perversion, it does not make us haters, intolerant, bigot, homophobic, racist or whatever label you want to place upon anyone who doesn't accept your lifestyle as normal. These people who live this lifestyle need serious help and the Gospel of Jesus Christ to heal them and set them free. Am I your enemy because I tell you the truth? God loves you, but your lifestyle is sin, and will ultimately destroy you. You need help, not approval of your actions.

Omberto Silva, Scotia