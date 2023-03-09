Editor:

If Cal Poly wants to build huge buildings, then it can build a state-of-the-art fire station, complete with the expensive state-of-the-art firefighting equipment (Cartoon, Feb. 2).

Sue Hart, Eureka

Editor:

California is lost in its housing problem, but there are solutions. The current dilemma facing CPH students is embedded in that quagmire. The VA successfully ended veteran homelessness by creating homes, at least in some regions. I think there is a lesson there about power and political will.

There are many efforts here in Humboldt working to address our housing crisis, and I want to recognize them. The purpose of this letter is to urge the university, the city of Arcata and everyone in Humboldt to be part of a future-focused solution.

Maybe we can't do what the VA did, but for Humboldt, there are solutions. We could increase housing stock by creating student housing co-ops, launching senior-student programs where one generation cares for another in exchange for a room, securing land trusts to make housing more accessible, experimenting with tiny house neighborhoods, even convincing Silicon Valley to experiment with 3-D built affordable homes. We could run citizens assemblies like they did in Petaluma to guide the process so the community is invested and all voices are heard. There are difficult barriers in doing any of these actions — but they can be overcome.

If these ideas seem futuristic, they're only so in scale. Each one is happening now, peppered across the country in small ways that could grow, and I urge the administration and the city governments to consider sowing these promising seeds. It's not idealistic; it's about political will.

Our students are dealing with a cavalcade of climate change anxiety, and by some miracle of the human condition still display hope. Seeing that is the most humbling aspect of my job. We ought to look deeply into the troubles that will unfold in our and our students' lifetimes, and center housing innovation. We need to think and act as futurists.

Benjamin Graham, Arcata

Editor:

Throughout the growing pains of changing its name, and mission as a California Poly technical institution, there have been several moments that bring alarm to the greater Arcata community. This includes the purchase of the Creekside property on Foster Avenue in July of 2022, as well as recent events. The Creekside purchase was the first demonstration that development would come at the cost of housing security, in the form of our elderly.

The actions by Cal Poly to announce the removal of hundreds of students from campus, who have already committed to four years of living in Arcata, is unacceptable. Cal Poly promised them, via a social contract, that in exchange for financial payment, they would be secure in their basic needs of shelter, food and stability, while obtaining a higher education. To bring forth a solution that has not gone through a public process, in the form of a floating barge, or other suggestions still developing, is moving in the direction of unconstitutional.

More concerning is the lack of transparency from Cal Poly. To date, Cal Poly has not met with the city of Arcata Planning Commission to discuss its development plans, despite several public calls from the commission. It did not disclose plans to purchase the Creekside property to the city, which was engaged with the public process to develop the property for senior housing. Not communicating the plans to purchase the Creekside property could be considered a faux pas, but to repeat the process again, with its new "solution," should be considered repeated behavior and a conscious decision to abdicate responsibility to follow public process, pitting our community at odds with the state.

Connor McIntee, Arcata

Editor:

Students! California Polytechnic has new offerings. In the Electronics department you can major in Radio Station Maintenance. KHSU will be your shining example (dead silence or nothing but static for about two weeks recently). Over in the Building Arts Department you can study How to Build Tall Buildings without Fire Protection. The Language Arts Department will offer a companion course in How to 'Diss the Local Fire Department. And in a joint venture between the Business and Finance departments and the University Administration Studies Department, learn How to Drastically Increase Enrollment Before You Build Student Housing.

But wait, there's more! The clincher is an honor's course in How to Evict Current On-Campus Students. If you complete all these classes and develop the requisite sense of power over and disdain for both students and the surrounding community, you will have a bright future in University Administration. What's not to like?

Alumni! CPH obviously has the community's and students' best interests at heart, so donate heavily to your Alumni Association. They need your money.

David Callow, Glendale