Put the Earth ... Alongside? 

Editor:

I wonder if a separate flagpole for the earth flag might be a good compromise. Though I don't support the flag initiative in Arcata, I do support the people having the final say via their vote. I think that is what Solomon would do. It seems rather unambiguously illegal, and supporters said they had the support of veterans. Veterans for Peace maybe, but the more established American Legion Post are against it. I can understand they feel disrespected. Given that legal costs to defend the measure are already pledged, it seems they could raise the money to put a separate flagpole in the plaza.

John Dillon, Eureka