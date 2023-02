Editor:

Re: Bohn's presumed off the cuff, gavel-wielding misogyny.

Anyone in charge of government power and largess is subject to corrupt influences. Plied by ego-enhancing supplicants and cronies, wielding favors and bribes, those in charge soon lose touch with "reality." The root of Tyrannosaurus is tyrant. Go easy on the rich and powerful fools. Their fall is predictable. Poor T. Rex.

Charles Garth, Trinidad