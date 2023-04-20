Passover and Taco Week 

Editor:

I am not able to eat much in restaurants due to my immune compromised state. So I'm writing this on behalf of those people, like myself, love tacos.

It came to my attention that "taco week" (April 6 through April 16) was chosen to exactly coincide with Passover, which started at sundown on April 5, so April 6 is the first night when Jews are enjoined to not eat leaven, wheat, except for matzoh, (unleavened bread) or other grains for eight days.

Can't eat tacos during Passover!

Thank you to all participating restaurants for extending this "week" — so those observing the holiday might get a take-out taco after Passover ends — on April 16. Can I just make one additional request: Have an option for beans without lard. Local Muslims would appreciate that, too.

Thanks for all the delicious food.

Amanda Devons, Eureka