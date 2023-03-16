I had to cut the grass. The mower's electric, so not as loud as gas. Chaco still growled and glared. When I finally stopped, Chaco finally shared, "I dislike the outdoor vacuum." "Duly noted," I replied, as Chaco sniffed an early bloom. Having picked up the clippers, Chaco asked me, "Are those outdoor scissors I see?" "Sort of," I replied, and let a pruning sail. "I don't mind scissors," Chaco stated, while wagging his tail. Chaco proclaimed, "It's time for a walk." I concurred, but first had to ask, "When did you learn to talk?"

Garrett Snedaker