March 16, 2023 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Outdoor Vacuum 

By

I had to cut the grass.
The mower's electric, so not as loud as gas.
Chaco still growled and glared.
When I finally stopped, Chaco finally shared,
"I dislike the outdoor vacuum."
"Duly noted," I replied, as Chaco sniffed an early bloom.
Having picked up the clippers, Chaco asked me,
"Are those outdoor scissors I see?"
"Sort of," I replied, and let a pruning sail.
"I don't mind scissors," Chaco stated, while wagging his tail.
Chaco proclaimed, "It's time for a walk."
I concurred, but first had to ask, "When did you learn to talk?"

Garrett Snedaker

