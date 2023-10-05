Pin It
October 05, 2023 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Offended' 

Editor:

As a Catholic, I was offended by your criticism of the national coverage that was given to the person who was arrested for indecent exposure and his connection with the organization called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence ("A Culture War's Collateral Damage," Sept. 21.) I think it is appropriate for the behavior to be called out and not defended as acceptable, by either the individual or the bigoted organization that openly mocks Catholic religious nuns in their dress and behavior.

Catherine Dellabalma, Eureka

