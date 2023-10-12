Pin It
October 12, 2023 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Might Have Survived' 

Editor:

You have to wonder how many of this COVID-19 season's vax deniers who will die might have survived if they had just read Jennifer Fumiko Cahill's 

"I Love Fall and COVID is Not Ruining It, Dammit" (Oct. 5).

Gordon Inkeles, Bayside

In Print This Week: Oct 12, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 41
