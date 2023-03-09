Editor:

Drag is not synonymous with trans (Mailbox, March 2). Drag is also not synonymous with burlesque or nudity (on the contrary, drag typically involves elaborate outfits/costumes). I didn't know much about the history of drag, but there's this thing called the Internet and, though containing a lot of misinformation, it's not hard to find credible info. Willful ignorance is no excuse for spouting hate. Maybe start with the 2022 PBS Newshour article titled, "Political rhetoric, false claims obscure the history of drag performance."

There are plenty of real threats, from gun violence to climate change to poverty. Let's not freak out over events meant to foster inclusion and respect for diversity. Racism, misogyny, transphobia and other forms of bigotry are learned. They can be unlearned. That goes for everyone, whether a resident of Ferndale or, say, Humboldt County's First District supervisor.

Garrett Snedaker, Eureka