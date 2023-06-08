Editor:

I rode my trike up to the Arcata Plaza to enjoy the Kinetic Sculpture Race and I even was able to take a lap around the course myself before the official race started ("The Road to Glory," June 1). So refreshing to see creative art vehicles with no internal combustion engines parked in the slots that are regularly occupied by automobiles, SUVs and trucks, or noisy Harleys.

At the end of the plaza portion of the race, I cruised down Eighth Street to the Creamery District and witnessed another scene altogether. Folks who had driven their individual cars to this event had parked in this neighborhood and were trying to drive out but the roads were still dedicated to the kinetic vehicles so these fossil fueled vehicles had to wait. It was a snarly mess.

Climate change is real and greenhouse gas emissions from many sources, including our individual cars, are still polluting our atmosphere with carbon dioxide and other harmful warming gases.

I say keep the cars out of Arcata on this special day and folks coming to watch this race need to take the bus or ride a bike or scooter or skateboard or walk. Creating a car-free environment in our community will be a wonderful way to move forward for a more thriving future. Let's do it!

Joanne McGarry, Arcata