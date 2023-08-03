It's Science 

Editor:

I was delighted to see Simona Carini's well-written article ("Forest Bathing in the Redwoods"), also known as Shinrin-yoku, in the June 15 issue. She did an excellent job of "describing the indescribable."

A skillful wordsmith, she captured the sensory experience ... sight, touch, sound, smell ... of what it is to be silently immersed in the giant redwoods. We were "arm-chair forest bathing" with her.

Kudos for her awareness of both the value of the sheer beauty of the forest and the immeasurable health benefits of forest bathing. New science-based studies have shown that phytochemicals emitted by trees are especially beneficial for the human body. Our nature cancer fighting system is boosted by spending even a short time in the woods. Japanese corporations now pay to send stressed employees into the forest, boosting health and happiness, reducing work absences.

Simona and her friend Lissa are serious forest bathers, hiking in a heavy drizzle. All-weather forest bathers are a special breed!

There is just such a group here. We faithful forest bathers meet locally in Eureka every Friday, at 1:45 p.m. at the T and Glatt streets fountain, rain or shine, for a "bath" in Sequoia Park. This 90 minutes of Tai chi/Qigong Silent Practice allows us to absorb the phytochemicals given off by the trees. We lower our stress, improve our mood and boost our immune system, all in under two hours, and the trees do the work. We play. The result is astounding ... pure magic.

Sequoia Park, a natural resource for healing our community, is accessible. Mother Nature's green pharmacy is open every day ... full of good vibes for all.

Thanks, Simona, for your inspiration.

Glenda Hesseltine, Eureka