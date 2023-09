Autumn is flying in On the wings of banded pigeons Gathering as they do As the days grow shorter.

It's ripening With apples, pears, and blackberries Fragrant in the late summer heat.

It sings out With insects in the warmth Of night chasing the Golden glow of a Harvest sunset Below the horizon.

Autumn is coming And we are racing To be ready.

Dottie Simmons, Dinsmore