July 27, 2023 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

In Praise of Barry 

Editor:

I think that praise and appreciation is long overdue for Barry Evans. His columns are interesting and informative and are good reading. One of the first things I do when I get my NCJ is thumb to the back pages to see if there's an Evans article and, if so, I am a happy camper. I think I am far from alone in my appreciation of his work. So — Barry Evans — keep on keeping on, I'll be thumbing to the back pages and enjoying as long as you keep writing. Thank you much.

Sylvia De Rooy, Indianola

