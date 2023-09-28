In Mourning 

Editor:

I would like to request a week of mourning for the loss of the 150-year-old Eucalyptus trees that were removed from the farthest north section near Indianola Cutoff the third week of August (Mailbox, Aug. 31).

This section of trees in a huge sense defined that stretch of 101 since the mid 1800s and let the record show that no one has ever been injured by those trees. The installation of a sidewalk for the bike trail is hardly a good reason to remove the beautiful iconic trees.

But, like the way of the Falk Mansion for a Safeway building on the best piece of real estate in Arcata, this action is another perfect example of how restoration and maintenance are not considered a valuable expense. There are many other examples of iconic structures that have been lost to progress.

Yet we have lost more than the cost of maintaining the trees. Their grandeur cannot be replaced. Certainly, a sidewalk is no replacement for such majestic beauty as those trees were. It is just sad.

I pray the wood will be used for more than just firewood. The creation of some fantastic structure that the community could admire would be appropriate for the destruction of such a grove of trees.

If there are plans for such a structure, I would love to hear more about it and donate to it. Thank you to all other community members who feel the trees are a great loss. And who agree to mourn with me the third week of August each year.

Martha Meade, Blue Lake