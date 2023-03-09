Editor:

Arcata House Partnership newest program, "The Grove," has been going well creating 60 affordable supported housing apartments. We have had many wonderful and successful cases since opening in October.

In February we did have one of our residents pass away and move on to the next level of existence. The loss of anyone is always sad. However, I would like to share the bittersweet and bright side of this passing. This gentleman, previously houseless, passed away in "his" home, in "his" bed, with "his" roof over his head. As heartbreaking as any loss can be, while living at The Grove, he was acknowledged, supported and cared for and about by neighbors and staff with compassion, dignity and respect.

Both of my parents passed away at home, in their own beds, I can't imagine any more beautiful way to move on. Although this gentleman as only been housed for a few months, he was housed and living in "his" home.

Arcata House Partnership has been integral to providing critical services to people who are homeless in Arcata and Humboldt County. We need your continued support. Please visit arcatahouse.org to learn more on how to help and support.

Gene Joyce, Arcata