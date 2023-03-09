Editor:

On behalf of its steering committee, I write to say the Humboldt Asians and Pacific Islanders in Solidarity (HAPI) commends the North Coast Journal for publishing Alex Service's important and relevant story of our local history ("Between Prejudice and Profit: The post-expulsion saga of the Chinese workers at the Eel River Cannery," Feb. 16).

Many in our community are not aware of the history of Chinese immigrants and their contributions in Humboldt. Even though our community has made considerable progress since the expulsions of Chinese immigrants over 100 years ago, there's still much work to be done to address racism and prejudice. For example, the Jardin Santuario (Sanctuary Garden for the local immigrant community) in Arcata continues to be vandalized with racist messages. Acknowledging and learning from our history is not about shaming, but about repairing relations to build a more equitable community.

Mitch Higa, McKinleyville