Editor:

Thank you Humboldt County ("Best Of Humboldt 2023," Aug. 3). I took over ownership of Eureka Happy Dog in November of 2018. Since that time we have strived to be the very best in doggy daycare and boarding for Humboldt County. We have been remarkably humbled by your response and want to take the time to thank all of you in our community.

Over the last three years (2021, 2022 and 2023) we have been recognized as the best of Humboldt County by the North Coast Journal and Times-Standard as voted on by you the community. In addition, we have been voted best of Humboldt County four years in a row by Nextdoor. Our dedicated staff and spare-no-expense approach ensures your fur family is well taken care of in your absence and returned to you happy and well loved! Thank you for your continued support!

Jackie Robert, Eureka