Grandparents 

February 16, 2023
Arts + Scene
» Poetry
Most Blessings
Don't come into
Our lives
Kicking & Screaming,
Then cuddling beyond
Wildest dreams...
Still, we wonder
If everything is ok
When his eyes close,
Dreaming beyond
First notions of
All we love.
Kirk Gothier
