February 16, 2023

Grandparents 

By

Most Blessings
Don't come into

Our lives

Kicking & Screaming,
Then cuddling beyond

Wildest dreams...

Still, we wonder
If everything is ok

When his eyes close,

Dreaming beyond
First notions of

All we love.

Kirk Gothier

Kirk Gothier

