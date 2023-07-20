Editor:

I was amazed that 60 percent of California State University undergraduates pay no tuition (Mailbox, July 13), that the Schneider house will be torn down ("PlanCo Approves Permits to Tear Down Schneider 'Dream Home,'" July 13). (Can't something positive be made from it — a native cultural center, a medical clinic, or perhaps just let the kids play basketball and skate on the concrete slab?) And I have saved the article on fungi ("Fungi for All Seasons," July 13).

Good job.

Gary Sack, Eureka