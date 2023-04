I looked up and there was one low upon the sky. And then three seven twelve. Then too many to count or even see- a torrent flying just beyond my reach. Golden underbellies and outstretched wings turning the blemished sky for a moment into a feathered quilt. Then there were fewer .... fewer nine five one,

and one more.

I know they did not come for me, and yet they did.

Julie Doerner