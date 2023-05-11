(and all who have been victimized by gun violence and dehumanization)

In the only photo I've seen, the only one on file, he wears a Star Wars shirt and closed-mouth smile

The rest, having not met him, is for me to imagine but seeing him next to his mother, I see compassion

I see a child who may laugh, a child who may dream a child who groans about math, a child eating ice cream

I see innocence and mischievousness and a glowing magnificence

I see costumes, balloons and messy rooms cartoons and curiosity about cocoons

I see dolls, malls and soccer balls and bandaged knees after falls

I see trading cards and schoolyards

I see coloring books and reading nooks

I see games of all sorts played inside secret forts

I see, above all, a child worthy of dignity I see in that child a young you or young me

But only in my mind's eye will I see the child again for Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman will never see ten

Garrett Snedaker