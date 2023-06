Were the endless reigns Of chainsaws lumbering,

While bobbing along

Crystal clear waters In the Trinity River,

Away from home.

I was warned of The pending rains

And endless clouds,

But could only smell Essence of conifers

In the healing waters.

The tastes of freedom Dwarfed my senses

Need for pleasure,

Where beauty determined What I thought essential

Would just float on by...

Kirk Gothier