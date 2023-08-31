First Saturday Night Arts Alive 

Our galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late. Presented by Eureka Main Street.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. Lauren Lester, watercolor landscapes and portraits.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. Features more than 75 local artists.

BELLE STARR CLOTHING 405 Second St. Music by Jeffrey Smoller.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "I Love to Laugh," Bob Hanna and Deanna Huse, acrylic painting, sculpture, textile, mixed media.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. New exhibits.

DA GOU ROU LOUWI' CULTURAL CENTER 417 Second St., Suite 101 Dishgamu Humboldt Community Land Trust will be tabling with a board game where visitors can be surveyed about housing needs in our community through play.

DICK TAYLOR CRAFT CHOCOLATE First and E streets. Steve Taylor, oil paintings.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "The Watchers by Liese Chavez," Julia Finkelstein and Liese Chavez.

FAMILIA CAFÉ 525 Second St. Laura Chapman White, paintings.

FRIENDS OF SOUND 335 Second St. "Listnin' Drawn' and Chillin'," Elizabeth Gohr, photography, drawings. Music by Yasushi Matsu.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. Ragdoll Review live models. The Unus Annus Dildo, photos and acrylic paintings.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. Performance Rotunda: Music by Laura Hennings and Bob Ebenstei. Performance Rotunda Gallery: "30,000 Salmon," Becky Evans, 30,000 representations of fish and salmon memorializing the 2002 Klamath River fish kill. William Thonson Gallery: "25/25, Twenty Five Paintings of Humboldt County Artists," Jim McVicker, paintings. Anderson Gallery: "Burn Pile/the Andromeda Mirage," Bachrun LoMele. Knight Gallery: "Narrative Paintings & Fanciful Sculpture," Ruth Arietta, paintings. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: merchandise inspired by artwork by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Artwork by Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT BEER WORKS 110 Third St. Brewing demo and homebrew tasting, Humboldt Homebrewers.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. "Tupp Above," Steph Godfrey, acrylic painting. Music by Zera Starchild.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Fieldbrook Winery featured in the tasting room. Music by Turtle Goodwater.

INK PEOPLE CENTER FOR THE ARTS-BRENDA TUXFORD GALLERY 422 First St. Eureka (co-located with the Humboldt County Visitors Bureau). "Backcountry Metaverse," group art show.

JILLYBEANS EMPORIUM 723 Third St. Wilder Witch Farms air plants and jam; Debbie Guzman, crystal jewelry and photos; Chalk Couture demonstrations.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. Music by Blueberry Hill Boogie Band.

MAKER'S APRON 317 E St. Drop-in crafting for kids and adults.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of more than 40 local artists.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Jennifer Liu, oil paintings; Donna Sellers, oil paintings; Regina Case, oil paintings. Photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, drawings, sculpture, textile, mixed medium.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Live music.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. The 65th annual Fall Exhibition; new paintings by members of the Representational Art League; music by Redwood Dixie Gators.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A drop-off program for children aged 3.5 to 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza and uninhibited museum fun ($20/child or $17 for members). Kids must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Ukes of Hazard.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. "My Ki Designs," Marisa Kieselhorst, watercolors, textile; tarot readings by Toad; wine pour by Wild Souls Ranch.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, playing indoors from 8-11 p.m. 21+ only. No cover.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. Resonate Studios "Geodes," Katie Conley, epoxy resin with shattered glass. DJ music.

ZENO CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St. Suite 1B. "Mister Kite's Rubber Men and Other Friends," David Michael Bois, digital images.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. Featuring peacock style Talavera pottery from Mexico, various artists, ceramics.