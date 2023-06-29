First Saturday Night Arts Alive 

Our galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late. Presented by Eureka Main Street.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. Lauren Lester, watercolor landscapes and portraits.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. Work by more than 75 local artists.

BELLE STARR CLOTHING 405 Second St. "Adore and Joy," pop-up permanent jewelry shop.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "Making Faces," group portraits in multiple mediums featuring the artists from Canvas + Clay Studios and local guest artists. Music by Stanley Fleming.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. New exhibits.

CLARKE PLAZA Third and E streets. Skateboard Art Fundraiser, skateboard demonstrations.

DA GOU ROU LOUWI' CULTURAL CENTER 417 Second St., Suite 101. "The Bartow Project," Rick Bartow, mixed media. Cheryl Seidner, Wiyot elder and artisan, will have a table with her arts and crafts for sale.

DICK TAYLOR CRAFT CHOCOLATE First and E streets. Steve Taylor, oil paintings.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "Ba'ax Ka Wa'alik, In Káatech ("Hello, I Love You," in Mayan)," Ernesto Gomez. Music by Old Viejo Bones; seventh annual Skateboard Fundraiser Art Exhibition with the Madrone Taphouse and Humboldt Skate Lab. Get cool art on a board by a cool local artist for a good cause; "Portraits of Color," Tamara Myers, in the Secret Show.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Local Author Meet and Greet with Edward Waples Jr., poetry.

FAMILIA CAFÉ 525 Second St. Laura Chapman White, paintings.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. "Lotus and Labia," Amanda Donnelly, watercolor and ink. Live burlesque models in the windows.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery: "Riding the Border of Chaos and Order," Ralph Johnson, paintings, drawings and sculptures. Anderson Gallery: "Personal Space," Linda Mitchell. Knight Gallery "Humboldt County Lost & Found," L.L. Kessner, paintings. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery Visit the Museum Store for a selection of gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Artwork by Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT BEER WORKS 110 Third St. Brewing demo and homebrew tasting (21 and up with valid ID), Humboldt Homebrewers.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. "Alchemical Surrender," Candice Brunlinger (also work by her son Makai Brunlinger), acrylic paintings. Music by Blue Lotus Jazz.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Music by George Ruth. The Mercantile tasting room hosts local North Story wines.

INK PEOPLE CENTER FOR THE ARTS-BRENDA TUXFORD GALLERY 422 First St. (co-located with the Humboldt County Visitors Bureau). Art show.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPERIE 235 F St. Christine Connerly, mixed media.

LAND OF LOVELY 127 F St. Music by Claire Bent.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

LIVING DOLL VINTAGE BOUTIQUE 226 F St. Fourth of July Fashion Show Extravaganza with Living Doll Models at 7 p.m.; Rorschwax, resident artist, mixed media; music by Irie Adina.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. "Skateboard Fundraiser," Humboldt Skate Lab Art Skateboards, mixed media. Music by DJ Goldylocks.

MAKER'S APRON 317 E St. A' la carte drop-in crafting for kids and adults.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of more than 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Yvonne Jarrett, Mike Pixley and Susan Cawthon, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, charcoal, drawings, sculpture, textile, mixed media. Guest Artist Amber Bell, assorted paintings.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Live music.

OTTO + OLIVE 117 F St. Blue Copper Permanent Jewelry, mixed media.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. Selection of glass art from Stuff and Things, Eureka, California.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. Summer Exhibition in honor of Julia Bednar; music by Michael Thompson; info about upcoming 13th annual "North Coast Lens" exhibit.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A drop-off program for children aged 3.5 to 12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kiddos have the time of their lives ($20/child or $17 for members). Must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Slide.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. "Day Dreams," Andrew Daniel, acrylic painting. Wine pour by Redwood Pride.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Novelty toys.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art & Engineering 401 Fifth St. "You Can Take It With You (Final Humboldt County Show Before Moving Out of the Area)," Barbara Caldwell, Humboldt landscapes in oil and watercolor.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, playing indoors from 8 to 11 p.m. Ages 21 and up only. No cover.

VIXEN 622 Second St. Teresa Stanley, mixed media. Pop-up shop with Madam Toad, whimsical illustrations with an eccentric western flair, including stickers, mugs, prints and T-shirts.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "The Places of Us," Lesley Johnson, oil painting, paint on wood; two comedian acts to open the art show; DJ and cannabis vendors on site.

ZENO CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St. Suite 1B. "Vay," Brando, oil painting, pen and ink, sculpture, mixed media.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. Mata Ortiz Artisans, pottery.