Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive on Jan. 7 from 6-9 p.m. Our galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late for your enjoyment.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. (former Piante Gallery) features more than 75 local artists.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. Various artists from the Studio and Canvas + Clay Gallery.

DA GOU ROU LOUWI' CULTURAL CENTER 417 Second St., Suite 101. Rick Bartow, mixed media. Also hosting Dishgamu Humboldt informational table.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "Out of Sequence: Comic Book Art Show," Mungo and Solomon Clark, acrylic painting, drawings, sequential art and "A Secret Show of Comic Art," Harley Demarest of the Shadow Gallery.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Elvis' Birthday Party community gathering.

HAPPY CAT STUDIO 215 C St. "3D on Paper," Ananda Oliveri, acrylic painting, spray paint. 3D glasses provided.

HUMBOLDT ARTS COUNCIL 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery "Katie Pasquini Masopust: Capriccio," art quilt/textile work over 40 years. Anderson & Knight Galleries HAC Member Exhibition, juried exhibition. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery Gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery Humboldt County artists include Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. Kyra Adams, acrylic painting. Music by Squeeze Bug.

LIVING DOLL VINTAGE BOUTIQUE 226 F St. "New Year New You Fashion Show," mixed medium, performance, live mannequins and fashion show at 7 p.m. Music by Sherita Perez.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. Kelsey Heckencamp, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink. Music by Daniel Nickerson duo.

MAKER'S APRON 317 E St. Up-cycled creations from local makers.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of more than 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE 300 Fifth St. 2023 Season announcement/open house, performance.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Veronica Daw, jewelry; Susan Cawthon, mixed media paintings and sculpture; Evan Kovasi, photography.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Local artists.

PINC LADY MANSION 202 M St. Preview before the grand opening the Pinc. Refreshments provided.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. Collection of local artists and glass blowers from Humboldt and around the world.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. Various artists.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a drop-off program for children aged 3.5-12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kiddos have the time of their lives ($20/child, $17 for members). Must be confidently potty-trained.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SHIPWRECK 430 Third St. Maja Chenmo, mixed media.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art & Engineering 401 Fifth St. "In the Night Garden," Ciji Bellis, multiple colorful mediums.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Dogbone from 8-11 p.m.

ZEN HUMBOLDT 437 F St. "The Psychedelic Art of Joe Mallory," Joe Mallory, mixed media.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. Featuring pottery from Nicaragua, ceramic vessels.