March 30, 2023 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Fern Bridge 

By

Sky becomes a hovercraft of doom
and I'm thinking, 'now what?'
as I sit in the queue waiting to cross
this quake-damaged bridge, shaken even more
by the string of events that followed,
reminding us of everything nature has to throw at us,
leaving the bridge open to one-way traffic only,
each determined repair challenged by storm after storm.

My gaze turns to just below the horizon
where coming in low and bright
from a bull pine by the river, bald eagle dives,
a host of sparrows erupting skyward,
and lunch eludes him as the flagger
waves me on and I continue on my way.

Adrienne Veronese

Adrienne Veronese

