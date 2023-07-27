Pin It
July 27, 2023 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Fairhaven 

By

A salty mist falls upon my face
As I walk beside the sea
My mind set loose to wander
While the waves churn endlessly.

The dogs make circles in the sand
Running to and fro, they find
A feather, a stone, a crab's empty shell
Once part of the ocean, now lie.

A fishing boat off in the distance
Under a chalk blue-gray sky
Seeking the same hidden treasure
As the pelicans passing by.

Families fish along the shore
Their children swim and play with glee
A turbulent question answered
Steadiness is the key.

Lori Cole

Lori Cole

