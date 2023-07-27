Fairhaven 

A salty mist falls upon my face As I walk beside the sea My mind set loose to wander While the waves churn endlessly.

The dogs make circles in the sand Running to and fro, they find A feather, a stone, a crab's empty shell Once part of the ocean, now lie.

A fishing boat off in the distance Under a chalk blue-gray sky Seeking the same hidden treasure As the pelicans passing by.

Families fish along the shore Their children swim and play with glee A turbulent question answered Steadiness is the key.

Lori Cole