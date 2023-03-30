Pin It
March 30, 2023 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Enough!' 

Editor:

I have watched that beautiful tree on Second Street, the prettiest in Eureka, for years. It's (er, it was) on the bay side just before the Carson Mansion. I noted its roots pressing against the curb, but never said anything, knowing the city of Eureka's homicidal attitude towards its few remaining trees. Oh, I know. The curb will give way eventually. So what? Few cars drive that section anyway. I certainly wouldn't expect Miles Slattery and his minions to do anything remotely imaginative — like transform that lovely block into a pedestrian area.

Enough! Next time I see a tree on its way to yet another cavalier destruction, count on me. I'll spread my arms around it, and they will have to carry me away by force. I invite you to join me.

Louisa Rogers, Eureka

In Print This Week: Mar 30, 2023
‘A Symbolic Gesture’

