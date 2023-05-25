Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

May 25, 2023 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Empty Hours 

By

No cat hair
where you slept on the chair
next to me.
My milk glass - safe from your eager sips,
or cereal stolen before I could sit down to eat.
Or sitting on the window sill
watching busy birds at the feeder,
while you waited for me
to scoop the last bite of breakfast
so you could hurry
over to jump up onto my lap
for hugs
and tell you "I love you"
returning purring. Non-stop.
and waiting to be brushed and combed,
reluctant to move away
and start the day.
and returning to your dish
to enjoy any remaining food.
and I would have morning coffee -
now remembering Albert, 15 years -
the love - forever.

Susan Stewart

Trending

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

Tags:

More Poetry »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Susan Stewart

Latest in Poetry

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 25, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 21
Wounded Healers for Post-Pandemic Times

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation