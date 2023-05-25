Empty Hours 

No cat hair where you slept on the chair next to me. My milk glass - safe from your eager sips, or cereal stolen before I could sit down to eat. Or sitting on the window sill watching busy birds at the feeder, while you waited for me to scoop the last bite of breakfast so you could hurry over to jump up onto my lap for hugs and tell you "I love you" returning purring. Non-stop. and waiting to be brushed and combed, reluctant to move away and start the day. and returning to your dish to enjoy any remaining food. and I would have morning coffee - now remembering Albert, 15 years - the love - forever.

Susan Stewart