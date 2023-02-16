Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

February 16, 2023 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Donations Large and Small 

Editor:

We have been hearing through emails, Facebook and Neighbor Next Door about the need for an extreme weather shelter (Mailbox, Feb. 2). We recently took a tour of all of Arcata House Partnership facilities. AHP has a perfect place for the extreme weather shelter at The Grove. AHP used it this past year during the last declared extreme weather shelter. The pool is not filled in and needs to be in-order to create a large spacious room for the shelter. The building that housed the swimming pool at what is now known as The Grove. The estimate to fill the pool in is $32,000. This building has bathrooms with showers, plenty of space and AHP will deliver meals, provided laundry facilities and 24-hour staff.

The city of Arcata does not have the capacity to run a shelter at the D Street Neighborhood Center or the staff. What AHP needs are funds from us in the community to assist with an extreme weather shelter. Our donations will make this happen. The city of Arcata has always supported the Arcata House Partnership and will continue to do so. Join me sending whatever you can, small or large, to the Arcata House Partnership. Our community needs your help.

Alex Stillman, Arcata

Trending

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

More Mailbox »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

Readers also liked…

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 16, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 7
Between Prejudice and Profit

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation