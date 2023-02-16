Donations Large and Small 

Editor:

We have been hearing through emails, Facebook and Neighbor Next Door about the need for an extreme weather shelter (Mailbox, Feb. 2). We recently took a tour of all of Arcata House Partnership facilities. AHP has a perfect place for the extreme weather shelter at The Grove. AHP used it this past year during the last declared extreme weather shelter. The pool is not filled in and needs to be in-order to create a large spacious room for the shelter. The building that housed the swimming pool at what is now known as The Grove. The estimate to fill the pool in is $32,000. This building has bathrooms with showers, plenty of space and AHP will deliver meals, provided laundry facilities and 24-hour staff.

The city of Arcata does not have the capacity to run a shelter at the D Street Neighborhood Center or the staff. What AHP needs are funds from us in the community to assist with an extreme weather shelter. Our donations will make this happen. The city of Arcata has always supported the Arcata House Partnership and will continue to do so. Join me sending whatever you can, small or large, to the Arcata House Partnership. Our community needs your help.

Alex Stillman, Arcata