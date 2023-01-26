Editor:

Donating blood is a cause that is near and dear to my heart and I have been donating for many years. I am a regular donor and work with the Blood Bank to set-up large blood drives like the Annual Battle of the Badges and the Annual Eureka Police Department Christmas Blood Drive. We, your first responder community, see this as another way to give back to those we serve and those we will never meet. The truth is, though, that I've received more through helping to save lives in this way than has ever been taken from me!

The need is real: Every two seconds, someone's life is saved by a blood transfusion! A single blood donation can save up to three lives! Here in Humboldt and Del Norte counties, we are lucky to have a local blood center, the Northern California Community Blood Bank. When I donate here, I know I'm making a difference in local lives and helping make our community's healthcare system stronger.

January has hit our region with a right cross on the chin with the earthquake, a bomb cyclone and what seemed like an endless atmospheric river. While we are grateful for the water, these natural disasters highlight our need to always be prepared. By the grace of God, we weathered these storms, in the terms of significant injuries, well. We may not be so lucky next time and the first thing that most seeking treatment will need is blood. So, we must be prepared!

January is National Blood Donor Month. I thank the many people who already give blood and encourage all eligible donors to roll up their sleeves and join me in this important cause. If you have questions about donating or you are a first-time donor needing support, reach out to the Blood Bank or give me a call and I can walk you through the process.

Take care, stay safe and have a wonderful 2023!

Brian Stephens, Eureka