Editor:

My name is Brielle Thomas and I am a student at Redwood Coast Montessori in Arcata. Since the beginning of the school year, there have been a lot of weird looking vans sitting outside the school and people camping in tents. I am worried that something bad might happen to the students. I feel that the city should do more to help them (Mailbox, Jan. 12).

I see that they are giving out free phones to the homeless people but I think we should do more because some of the homeless people leave trash around the city and steal shopping carts from stores. These people are struggling with money and some might be facing depression. Some of them do drugs and that's their choice. Some of them just don't have the resources to get an apartment. However, maybe if we help them out more, the city can look better and feel safer. I want homeless people to have somewhere to stay instead of sleeping out on the streets so they have a warm place to be safe. It is very sad to see them out in the cold rain every day.

I think that the city should focus on creating more spaces for these people to live so they can get back on their feet. This would make a better environment for all the people in the city and it would make all of us feel a lot safer than we do now. Doing this would mean a lot to all the people in the city and to me.

Brielle Mya Thomas, Arcata