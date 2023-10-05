David's Chair Blazes Accessible Trails in Prairie Creek Redwoods 

Wheelchair access is hard enough to find in our paved world. A park trail threading its way through 1,000-year-old deciduous conifers presents countless obstacles that can keep those with mobility issues from fully enjoying Humboldt's old growth forests. Fortunately, as time passes, more barriers fall by the wayside. And what better time than a centennial to blast through a barrier with a totally cool woodland experience? Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park (Newton B. Drury Parkway, Orick) enters its next century with an Actiontrack All-Terrain Trackchair available to reserve at no charge.

The nonprofit organization David's Chair was founded to overcome access barriers to the great outdoors. When David Herrick was stricken with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), his wheelchair restricted his enjoyment of fishing and hunting. David's Chair CEO and Founder Steve Furst worked with the avid outdoorsman to keep him in the woods as long as possible. The nonprofit raised funds to purchase the first electric-powered Action Trackchair, which has treads like a tank for uneven terrain and steers with a joystick. David was able to use it for a short time before his passing. He knew his chair could expand access for others whose mobility limits their outdoor activities, and it has. In Oregon, David's Chair has placed track chairs in four locations, as well as offering Tow n' Go mobility — trailers to transport the track chairs — and Para Golf. The David's Chair logo proudly declares, "Now I can," and is backed with teams to train staff and repair the units.

Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park is first California site to have a David's Chair track chair. Furst said, "Working with the Redwood Parks Conservancy and California State Parks to bring one of our track chairs to Prairie Creek has been an amazing process. Their passion to increase access to state parks for people with mobility challenges fits with our mission. It is their work on this project that has created more opportunities to place track chairs in other California State Parks."

It was a long drive from Medford, Oregon, for the David's Chair crew, more so as they were diverted by forest fires, but they wanted to make sure two extra track chairs were available at Prairie Creek for the park's centennial celebration Aug. 26. Redwoods Park Conservancy was thrilled to introduce the track chairs at the milestone celebration with a guided David's Chair Forest Tour. The first use went to visitor David Echt from San Raphael, who arrived the same day. Echt was delighted, stating, "I have lived with multiple sclerosis for half my life. This chair gave me freedom I haven't had for many years."

Visitors can reserve the track chair online at redwoodparksconservancy.org with a click on the Reservations link and book the chair from 9 a.m. to noon, or from 1 to 4 p.m., on days the Prairie Creek Visitor Center is open. The three-hour blocks allow plenty of time to enjoy the woods with the family. The Revelation and Redwood Access trails are the only trails currently open to the chair, but both offer forest bathing along a ¾-mile trail (1 ½ miles round trip) as you pay homage to glorious trees. The Revelation Trail also accommodates visually impaired nature lovers and was designed to entice all your senses. Chair pick up is conveniently located at the visitors center, so you can stop in for a souvenir, or show support the Redwood Parks Conservancy and California State Parks.

If you don't have the need, but the desire to support access, check out davidschair.org, watch a poignant message from David Herrick himself and donate if you like. The track chair has been enjoyed by more than 20 people since it arrived and David's Chair is also planning to add more track chair sites in California's state parks.

The track chair is not the only way to experience the redwoods for people who use wheelchairs. Paved access to the beauty of Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park is open on the first Saturday every month from October to May for Hike and Bike Day, when the Newton B. Drury Parkway is closed to vehicle traffic and given over to hikers, bikers, baby strollers and wheelchairs. Grab some friends for a group promenade. Show off the ancient redwoods to out of town visitors, then stop by Clam Beach (North Day Use parking lot) and check out the new extension to the ADA beach mat laid last year. From wind whispering through towering trees to the roar of the surf, the world is your oyster.

