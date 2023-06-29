'Creature Discomfort' 

Editor:

I just returned home from the first day of the Redwood Acres 2023 fair. I wish I could say it was a wonderful experience.

The vendors placed the camel ride next to the Orbitor ride that has a gigantic speaker continuously blasting music. I called the Redwood Acres Fairgrounds office and spoke with Mick, the CEO. Mick told me that he will leave it up to the owners of the camels if they feel being next to the Orbitor is inhumane for their animals. (He apparently has NO concerns that the animals are being subjected to nine hours a day of blasting music and doesn't feel it is the jurisdiction of the fairgrounds to make sure animals are being treated humanely there.)

If a dog owner abuses their dog, do we let them decide what is humane? That is illogical and clearly a passing of the buck.

It's a shame that our small town events have to be tarnished by the inhumane treatment of animals for money.

What kind of example is this for our children?

Mara Parker, Trinidad