Creativity Shouldn't Cost the World 

Attention crafters, recycling mavens and parents looking for affordable, sparkly reused treasures for your children: If you have been missing SCRAP Humboldt, it's time to welcome Maker's Apron Creative Reuse to our community. Informally known by its people as the "spiritual successor to SCRAP Humboldt," the whimsical, colorful spot in Old Town Eureka is dedicated to keeping us creative in how we reuse waste. Mostly operated and staffed by a team of one, it's also a passion project for Kati Texas and the culmination of a vision reborn.

It was February of 2020 when Texas landed her dream job as director of the SCRAP creative reuse center in Arcata. Texas had been the artistic director of the Ink People Center for the Arts at the time, a job she enjoyed. She wasn't looking for anything new until the SCRAP position fell into her lap. "When I saw it, I just knew. That's me," Texas joked, "My life's work is making sure no crayon melts go to waste!"

Unfortunately for Texas — and the rest of us — Humboldt County's first COVID-related shelter-in-place was issued just days later. With the onslaught of COVID, there was no way for SCRAP to pay the bills and survive. So, after getting her dream job, Texas was first put on furlough and then brought back to dismantle SCRAP, emptying the beloved community space it had held since 2012.

Unbeknownst to those of us mourning the loss of SCRAP, even while shutting its doors, Texas was already working on a plan to bring it back. "From the start, there was always an idea that this wasn't over," said Texas. "The pandemic was hard in terms of paying the rent and everything, but the need and desire for a reuse center never wavered. It's always been there. And the recycled stuff itself — good god, the sheer amount of stuff — it is always there."

As she cleared shelves, Texas reached out to others passionate about continuing the SCRAP legacy. Ink People helped her obtain nonprofit status for a new business through their Dream Maker program. Recology stepped up with general manager Linda Wise generously removing the SCRAP cabinetry and shelving, storing it all until it could be used again. Its Portland-based umbrella organization SCRAP USA gave Texas access to their mailing list and social media outlets so she could continue to connect with like-minded people. With all this teamwork and a lot of time and patience, Maker's Apron eventually rose from SCRAP's ashes.

Texas began with reused material craft classes held at the Ink People's Two Street Art Lab classroom space in Eureka. Then, Maker's Apron opened doors to its own space in January of 2023. "Those first few weeks were all about getting into the flow of processing donations," said Texas. "The volunteers and I have already sorted and priced over a thousand pounds of tools and materials that were on their way to a landfill."

A few months in, with the store organized, Maker's Apron now has a set schedule of classes, a la carte crafting time during Arts Alive nights, and weekly shopping/donation hours. It has become a colorful, fun space full of whimsical materials for crafters, do-it-yourself home improvers, and creatives of all kinds. And, of course, every nook and corner pays homage to SCRAP, thanks in part to the long-term storage Recology provided for special items. "It's nice to come in and see familiarity from SCRAP — people walk around and say things like 'Oh, I remember that desk! I remember that vending machine!' It's connection, it's familiar and sweet."

Next up for Maker's Apron is continuing to get the word out and draw people into the space during Arts Alive, when visitors can choose crafty kits and create their own pieces at the big community worktable in the store. Another upcoming part of the store's evolution is the introduction of kids' classes, including spring break and summer camps where kids can have fun making creative reuse projects. As Texas says, "The idea is to keep people thinking about the possibilities of materials and how we can get creative about reducing waste. Art and craft, making things yourself, it is an important part of being a healthy person and being part of a healthy community. Making that accessible to everyone is the goal."

Maker's Apron Creative Reuse is at 317 E. St. in Eureka. The store is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (And 6 to 9 p.m. during Arts Alive). Check makersapron.org for updates and a list of acceptable donation items.

Tamar Burris (she/her) is a freelance education writer and relationship coach. Her book for children of divorce, A New Special Friend, is available through her website tamarburris.com.