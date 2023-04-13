Pin It
April 13, 2023 News » Correction

Corrections 

click to enlarge corrections.jpg

David Levinson Wilk

The March 30, 2023, edition of the North Coast Journal ran the crossword puzzle "Pirate" with answers to "Per" in error. The puzzle that should have run was "Per," with answers to the March 23 puzzle "Order." Then on April 6, 2023, "Pirate/Per" ran again, as originally scheduled. This week, the answers to "Order" will run alongside this week's puzzle "Per" with answers to last week's puzzle "Pirate." Answers to the puzzle "Per" will be included in the April 20, 2023, edition, along with a new puzzle. The Journal regrets the errors.

