A story in the Aug. 10, 2023, edition of the North Coast Journal headlined "Harbor District to Talk Labor Agreement Amid Requests for Delay" misquoted Hooven & Co. Vice President Tim Hooven. Speaking about the Project Labor Agreement for the Humboldt Offshore Wind Terminal Project, Hooven said he was concerned it would force non-union members to pay the unions for fringe benefits they would never receive. The Journal regrets the error.