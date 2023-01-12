Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

January 12, 2023 News » Correction

Correction 

A story in the Jan. 5, 2023, edition of the North Coast Journal headlined 'A Lot of Trauma' misspelled Rio Dell Water and Roadways Superintendent Randy Jensen's name. The Journal regrets the error.

Trending

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

More Correction »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Correction

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 12, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 2
‘Still Downhill’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation