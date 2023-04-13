Editor:

According to Joann Schuch, (Views, April 3), there are "misconceptions and inaccuracies" about Life Plan Humboldt's proposed $80 million exclusive retirement community in McKinleyville, yet, only one is mentioned:

"Living in a nonprofit life plan community does not shelter a resident's pension from being taxed."

In fact, according to IRS Publication 502, the costs of a "nursing home, home for the aged or similar institution" are tax deductible expenses.

Life Plan's Willamette View senior homes in Portland, Oregon, charge $600,000 entry fees, plus monthly fees of $6,300 and additional user fees for services, vis-à-vis, more than enough to "shelter" a resident's pension from taxes.

Most Americans over 55 have at least one diagnosable medical condition, this can mean four decades of "health-related" services enjoying extensive gardens, Olympic pools, tennis courts, special prepared meals, home maintenance, daily massages, gyms, on-site theaters, music, art, etc., for privileged retirees and pensioners enrolled at elite retirement communities.

Where Life Plan's "tax-free," class-discriminating utopias become "obscene" is when they game the system to secure tens of millions of dollars in public resources: direct subsidies, low-interest FHA loans, infrastructure, ancillary and emergency services, in addition to local bank and foundation capital, while the larger surrounding community experiences decades of public divestments and deficiencies in critical public services.

Too many seniors suffer at home rather than risk crowded, unsafe and corrupt nursing homes, just as the homeless sleep in Arcata City Hall's doorway rather than the crowded shelters they're offered.

Please join me in reminding Congressmember Jared Huffman (www.huffman.house.gov) that Life Plan Humboldt's request for $2.6 million in public funds, (and future tens-of-millions), should be laser-focused on assisting far-greater numbers of Humboldt County seniors, disabled and homeless residents facing underfunded and understaffed in-home care services, inaccessible housing and nursing homes that should be made safe for everyone.

George Clark, Eureka