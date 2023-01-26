Pin It
January 26, 2023 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Circular Elipsis 

at twenty I wrote a poem
that would be a song sung
by a woman in her twenties when I was sixty

at thirty I wrote a poem
that was a dream I had at twelve
of a woman who is eternal

at forty I found that place
between the biding time and fully awake
which activated at fifty
when someone showed up
and showed me that point in my dreaming
when they first arrived, and how it all looked
through their eyes

so that when I turned sixty a girl of twenty
would know there would be ears tuned
to the song she would sing
because it was their voice
who brought it to her
in the first place

and always will...

Adrienne Veronese

