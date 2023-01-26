Circular Elipsis 

at twenty I wrote a poem that would be a song sung by a woman in her twenties when I was sixty

at thirty I wrote a poem that was a dream I had at twelve of a woman who is eternal

at forty I found that place between the biding time and fully awake which activated at fifty when someone showed up and showed me that point in my dreaming when they first arrived, and how it all looked through their eyes

so that when I turned sixty a girl of twenty would know there would be ears tuned to the song she would sing because it was their voice who brought it to her in the first place

and always will...

Adrienne Veronese