By the Horns 

Friday night at Redwood Curtain Theatre, we had our first glimpse of the fiery passion between Professor Wooley and her student Jeanette Marks as played by Natasha White and Caroline Needham in Bull in a China Shop. The lovers exited the stage in perfect synchronicity with a complete blackout. The anticipation built in the audience as we waited for the next scene to start. When the timing stretched a little too far, soft, confused murmurs whispered through the tiny theater as the small blue-white of phone screens winked on. We guessed this wasn't a planned part of the evening. Enter stage left, Tony Cogliati, house manager for the night and RCT board member, quickly followed by stage manager Catheryn Noel Veatch. They informed us we were experiencing one of the few things that could stop live theater: a power outage. The audience gamely offered to shine phone lights for the actors but Veatch rightly put everyone's safety first. After 10 minutes in the dark with the excited energy of a surprise sleepover and continuous updates from either Cogliati or Veatch, it was clear the problem wouldn't solve itself. Management called it and officially ended the production for the night. The audience complied, and everyone seemed content to figure out refunds or rainchecks at a later time. This community can be so lovely.

Sunday afternoon was my second take for Bull in a China Shop. It was a full house, and I hope everyone who wants a second chance to see it gets one. As a bonus, turns out Sunday was the "talk back" production, where the cast and crew were available to answer questions after the show.

Redwood Curtain Theater's choice of play is apropos for Women's History Month. Bull in a China Shop by Bryna Turner shows the evolution of a relationship between two intelligent, passionate, driven women. It's based on the letters two historical figures penned to each other over their lifetimes. These women loved and fought during the Suffrage Movement, the Great Depression and two world wars. Mary Woolley took the position of president of a failing women's seminary specifically to shepherd evolution of the institution. Jeannette Marks taught literature there to give women access to their own creativity and voice. They both sought to fundamentally change the world, and the place of women in it, through education. The struggle tore them apart as much as it brought them together. Their sexuality was not accepted in their time but that specific struggle was not the whole of their relationship. The whole of the relationship between the women — physical, mental, spiritual, human — is the center of the story. Turner's play shows the humanity of these historical figures.

The play is written with a contemporary slant to the dialogue, making the people and events relatable without confusing the period of the piece. It covers decades quickly, which is challenging to keep up with. Director Carol Lang uses multiple tools to mark time. She uses the projection screen with unobtrusive slides and small set changes to give clues, but the majority of the work is done with the gorgeous costumes provided by Humboldt Light Opera Co. There are many costume changes for each actor throughout the play and fashion historians will appreciate the effort put into the details for each decade. The rest of us can follow the broad strokes of change from one era to another, even if specifics are lost on us. The scenes don't change so much as transition, the character's focus blending from one to the next like watercolors, reflecting the way one's past colors one's future.

The cast gives the characters so much life, I never doubted them for a minute. White is an indomitable force of nature as Mary Woolley, the titular "Bull." Needham plays an excellent foil to Woolley with her passionate, romantic Jeannette Marks. Amelia Resendez tackles the surprisingly complex role of Pearl with aplomb, giving a sweeping range of innocence and madness. Toodie Boll charms everyone with her stodgy, indirect Dean Welsh. Sarah Traywick gave a wonderful blend of spice and nice to Felicity, friend and roommate to Marks.

Historically, queer relationships are erased by omission. Woolley and Marks are often referred to as "lifelong friends" or, at best, "partners." This play leaves no question about the nature of their relationship but also doesn't depend on it for conflict. The discrimination they faced as lesbians had a huge impact on them as individuals and a couple. But they are so much more than their struggles and this play boldly colors in previous omissions.

Redwood Curtain Theatre's production of Bull in a China Shop continues Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. Call (707) 443-7688 or visit redwoodcurtain.com.

Doranna Benker Gilkey (she/her) has been making herself useful in the theater community lately. If she isn't backstage or in the house, she's probably working at Dandars' Boardgames and Books, her friendly local game store in Arcata.

COMING SOON

North Coast Repertory Theatre takes the chill off with Venus in Furs, an adults-only comedy about an actress and a playwright coming in from a storm. Runs March 9-18. Call (707) 442-6278 or visit ncrt.net.

Naked Empire Bouffon Co. is on the hunt March 11 with How to Catch a Karen at EXIT Theatre as part of the Zero to Fierce Festival. Call (415) 203-2516 or visit theexit.org.