Best of Weddings 

Weddings

Bachelor Party Location

Moonstone Beach Trinidad Formerly Merryman's Beach House

122 Moonstone Beach Road, Trinidad (707) 616-7102 moonstone-beach.com

Bachelorette Party Location

Moonstone Beach Trinidad Formerly Merryman's Beach House

122 Moonstone Beach Road, Trinidad (707) 616-7102 moonstone-beach.com

Couples Therapist

Kimberly Hall 3798 Janes Road, Suite 20, Arcata (707) 825-4963

Divorce Lawyer

Jeffrey Monsell 381 Bayside Road Suite A, Arcata (707) 822-1771 shkklaw.com

Engagement Photographer

Moonstone Images (707) 834-1835 moonstoneimages.com

Event/Party Rentals

STS Rentals & More 2431 Broadway, Unit B, Eureka (707) 502-2109 sts.rentals

Hotel for Your Wedding Night ;)

Inn at 2nd & C 124 C St., Eureka (707) 444-3344 historiceaglehouse.com

Officiant

Dana Hope (800) 205-8292

Place to Get a Tux

Arcata Tuxedo 791 Eighth St., #4, Arcata (707) 826-2645 arcatatuxedo.com

Place to Get a Wedding Cake

Sugar Bear Baking Co. facebook.com/sugarbearbakingco

Place to Get a Wedding Dress

Promises Bridal 2824 F St., Eureka (707) 443-0814 promisesbridalshop.com

Place to Get Gifts for Your Wedding Party

Holly Yashi 1300 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-5132 hollyyashi.com

Place to Throw a Divorce Party

Stokes, Hamer, Kirk & Eads 381 Bayside Road Suite A, Arcata (707) 822-1771 shkklaw.com

Wedding Band

The Undercovers theundercovershumboldt.com

Wedding Caterer

J Catering (707) 986-4439 jcaterings.com

Wedding Coordinator

Gala Events and Weddings (707) 502-2105 galaeventsandweddings.com

Wedding DJ

Accurate Productions Inc. 1900 Bendixsen St., Building 7, Unit A, Samoa (707) 926-4141 accurateproductions.com

Wedding Entertainment (non-DJ or band)

The Axe Box Mobile Hatchets Sunnybrae Center, Arcata (707) 502-7262 theaxebox.com

Wedding Florist

Rosewood Floral (707) 599-5506 rosewoodfloraldesign.com

Wedding Hair Stylist

Mary Glavich, Shear Designs 2151 Harrison Ave., Eureka (707) 443-7612 Find us on Facebook

Wedding Jeweler

Abraxas Jewelers 425 Third St., Eureka (707) 443-4638 abraxasjewelers.com

Wedding Makeup Artist

Beautiful Both Ways 1660 Central Ave., UNIT G, McKinleyville (707) 499-2099 beautifulbothways.com

Wedding Photographer

Moonstone Images (707) 834-1835 moonstoneimages.com

Wedding Planner

Gala Events and Weddings (707) 502-2105 galaeventsandweddings.com

Wedding Transportation

Hum Van 215 C St., Suite D, Eureka (707) 839-4640 humvan.com

Wedding Venue, Indoor

The Barn By Fernbridge 26 Goble Lane, Ferndale (707) 599-5111 facebook.com/thebarnbyfernbridge

Wedding Venue, Outdoor

Mitchell Grove 4555 Mitchell Road, Eureka (707) 445-8387 mitchellgrove.com

Wedding Videographer

Moonstone Images (707) 834-1835 moonstoneimages.com

