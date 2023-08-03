Weddings
Bachelor Party Location
Moonstone Beach Trinidad Formerly Merryman's Beach House
122 Moonstone Beach Road, Trinidad (707) 616-7102 moonstone-beach.com
Bachelorette Party Location
Couples Therapist
Kimberly Hall 3798 Janes Road, Suite 20, Arcata (707) 825-4963
Divorce Lawyer
Jeffrey Monsell 381 Bayside Road Suite A, Arcata (707) 822-1771 shkklaw.com
Engagement Photographer
Moonstone Images (707) 834-1835 moonstoneimages.com
Event/Party Rentals
STS Rentals & More 2431 Broadway, Unit B, Eureka (707) 502-2109 sts.rentals
Hotel for Your Wedding Night ;)
Inn at 2nd & C 124 C St., Eureka (707) 444-3344 historiceaglehouse.com
Officiant
Dana Hope (800) 205-8292
Place to Get a Tux
Arcata Tuxedo 791 Eighth St., #4, Arcata (707) 826-2645 arcatatuxedo.com
Place to Get a Wedding Cake
Sugar Bear Baking Co. facebook.com/sugarbearbakingco
Place to Get a Wedding Dress
Promises Bridal 2824 F St., Eureka (707) 443-0814 promisesbridalshop.com
Place to Get Gifts for Your Wedding Party
Holly Yashi 1300 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-5132 hollyyashi.com
Place to Throw a Divorce Party
Stokes, Hamer, Kirk & Eads 381 Bayside Road Suite A, Arcata (707) 822-1771 shkklaw.com
Wedding Band
The Undercovers theundercovershumboldt.com
Wedding Caterer
J Catering (707) 986-4439 jcaterings.com
Wedding Coordinator
Gala Events and Weddings (707) 502-2105 galaeventsandweddings.com
Wedding DJ
Accurate Productions Inc. 1900 Bendixsen St., Building 7, Unit A, Samoa (707) 926-4141 accurateproductions.com
Wedding Entertainment (non-DJ or band)
The Axe Box Mobile Hatchets Sunnybrae Center, Arcata (707) 502-7262 theaxebox.com
Wedding Florist
Rosewood Floral (707) 599-5506 rosewoodfloraldesign.com
Wedding Hair Stylist
Mary Glavich, Shear Designs 2151 Harrison Ave., Eureka (707) 443-7612 Find us on Facebook
Wedding Jeweler
Abraxas Jewelers 425 Third St., Eureka (707) 443-4638 abraxasjewelers.com
Wedding Makeup Artist
Beautiful Both Ways 1660 Central Ave., UNIT G, McKinleyville (707) 499-2099 beautifulbothways.com
Wedding Photographer
Wedding Planner
Wedding Transportation
Hum Van 215 C St., Suite D, Eureka (707) 839-4640 humvan.com
Wedding Venue, Indoor
The Barn By Fernbridge 26 Goble Lane, Ferndale (707) 599-5111 facebook.com/thebarnbyfernbridge
Wedding Venue, Outdoor
Mitchell Grove 4555 Mitchell Road, Eureka (707) 445-8387 mitchellgrove.com
Wedding Videographer
Moonstone Images (707) 834-1835 moonstoneimages.com