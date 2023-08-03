Best Music Store
Wildwood Music Co.
Wildwood Music, Arcata's hometown music store since 1974, is housed in a cozy spot on I Street, with a colorful mural painted on its outside wall, sharing the stretch of road with two other iconic Arcata businesses, the North Coast Co-op and Los Bagels.
Inside is a musician's paradise with rows of guitars and banjos, enough to bless Humboldt with another dozen or so bluegrass bands. Dobros, drums, didgeridoos, amps, egg shakers, keyboards, strings, sheet music, books and more — Wildwood pulls out all the stops with a diverse and comprehensive inventory and a knowledgeable and helpful staff. And Journal readers have taken note, voting it Best Music Store.
Time to change your tune? Trade in your old Fender for something new. Wildwood has a sweet inventory of used and vintage instruments. And Wildwood Music is also your go-to for instrument repair and maintenance for the ones you'll never part with. While nothing beats the in-person music store browsing, hands-on experience, Wildwood Music also offers the convenience of online browsing and ordering. With all of this and nearly 50 years in business, Wildwood Music is second fiddle to none, deserving of the title Best Music Store.
Kali Cozyris
Best Doggie Daycare
Happy Dog Day Care and Boarding
Dogs are our best friends, protectors, confidants, travel companions and beloved members of our families, so we take care of them like the good hoomans we are. So, when it's time for us to go to work or out of town, a doggie daycare that takes the worry out of leaving our precious pups for a few hours or days is worth its weight in golden retrievers. No one knows that better than the discerning dog owners of Humboldt who have voted Happy Dog the Best Doggie Daycare.
What makes Happy Dog the top dog? Safety and security are No. 1, with fenced indoor and outdoor play areas featuring K9Grass, a synthetic turf made specifically for dogs. Dogs play with others of similar size and temperament to ensure compatibility and avoid any scraps or scrapes. Monitors throughout the facility ensure the staff always has eyes on the dogs and doggie play doesn't get too ruff. The staff are also experienced, well-trained and genuinely love and understand dogs. They offer free dog training with the cost of daycare and boarding, using only positive reinforcement. That's biscuit worthy. And staying there is also like a spa day, thanks to onsite groomers Bubble Buddies.
Piped in music? Check. Heated floors with bedding? Check. State-of-the-art security with nighttime observation? Check. And Happy Dog also requires all dogs to be up to date on vaccinations and have health checks to ensure the safety of all the animals under their care. Happy Dog, happy life.
Kali Cozyris
Best Nonprofit, Local Non-Profit, Local Cause & Volunteer Organization
Food for People
There's no way around the fact that it's been a challenging stretch for Humboldt County's food bank, Food for People. A city sewer leak inundated its main facility in Eureka in February of 2020, rendering the place unusable just a month before COVID-19 shut everything down.
The pandemic not only sent demand for Food for People's services skyrocketing to unprecedented levels, it also forced most of the nonprofit's volunteer base to stay home and required new, dispersed, contact-free delivery methods. The nonprofit pivoted with aplomb and didn't miss a beat.
Three years later the pandemic has receded but the need for free, nutritious food in Humboldt County has not. As we reported just last month ("Hunger in Humboldt," July 20), 14 percent of Humboldt County residents are considered food insecure, meaning they lack "consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life," according to Feeding America, which is significantly worse than the national average of 10 percent and the third-highest food insecurity rate in the state. The bottom line is that in a county where the median annual household income is around $54,000 and studies show a household would need to earn about $74,000 to be considered self-sufficient, lots are struggling to make ends meet.
So we're all fortunate Food for People has not only been scrambling to pick up the slack for almost 45 years now, but also that it has seemingly emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever. It recently opened its new Eureka Choice Pantry, offering food pick-up three days a week, as well as child nutrition programs and services for homebound seniors. With all that in mind, it's no wonder Food for People nabbed the trifecta this year of Best Cause, Best Nonprofit and Best Volunteer Opportunity.
If you're hungry, know Food for People is there to help and reach out [(707) 445-3166, foodforpeople.org]. And if you're lucky enough not to be, consider donating or volunteering because some of your neighbors sure are. And as awesome as it is, Food for People can't do its best without others pitching in their best.
Thadeus Greenson
Retail
Antique Store
Anglin Second Hand 2016 Broadway, Eureka (707) 443-9191 facebook.com/anglinsecondhand
Appliance Store
Poletski's Appliance Center 341 W Harris St., Eureka (707) 445-3138 poletskis.com
Bicycle Shop
Revolution Bicycles 2811 F St., Eureka (707) 443-9861 1593 G St., Arcata (707) 822-2562 revolutionbicycle.com
Bookstore
Booklegger 402 Second St., Eureka (707) 445-1344
Car Lot for New Cars
Mid City Motor World 4800 N U.S. Highway 101, Eureka (707) 443-4871 midcitymotorworld.com
Car Lot for Used Cars
Roy's Auto Center 10 W Fifth St., Eureka (707) 443-7697 roysautocenter.com
Clothing Store, Children's
Bev's Real Kids 2822 F St., Eureka (707) 443-5570 bevsrealkids.com
Clothing Store, Men's
Picky Picky Picky Stores 3 Fifth St., Eureka (707) 444-2337 mooressleepworld.net
Clothing Store, Vintage
Living Doll Vintage Boutique & Gallery 226 F St., Eureka (707) 498-0610 living-doll-vintage.com
Clothing Store, Women's
Ciara's Irish Shop 334 Second St., Eureka (707) 443-0102 ciarasirishshop.com
Craft Store
Yarn 2840 F St., Eureka (707) 443-9276 yarn-fun.com
Feed Store
A & L Feed and Pet Supply 2308 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-3265 humcoaandlfeed.com
Framing Store
Eureka Art & Frame Co. 1636 F St., Eureka (707) 444-2888
Furniture Store
Living Styles 37 W Second St., Eureka (707) 443-3161 livingstyles.net
Gift Shop
Blue Moon Gift Shop 772 Redwood Drive, Garberville (707) 923-2632 facebook.com/bluemoon.giftshop
Head Shop
S.T.I.L. 2940 Broadway, Suite E, Eureka (707) 269-0210 stilhumboldt.com
Hobby Shop
Good Relations 223 Second St., Eureka (707) 441-9570 goodrelations.com
Home Decor
Carl Johnson Co. 3950 Jacobs Ave., Eureka (707) 443-4851 carljohnsonco.com
Jewelry Store
Holly Yashi 1300 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-5132 hollyyashi.com
Liquor Store
Beverage Plus 1221 Main St., Fortuna (707) 725-9303 beverage.plus
Mattress Store
Moore's Sleep World Multiple locations in Arcata, Eureka and Fortuna mooressleepworld.net
Music Store
Wildwood Music Co. 1027 I St., Arcata (707) 822-6264 wildwood-music.com
New Store
Plant Habit 432 Maple Lane, Garberville Find us on Facebook
Nursery/Garden Supply Store
Pierson Garden Shop 4100 Broadway, Eureka (707) 441-2713 thebighammer.com/gardenshop
Outdoor Gear Store
Picky Picky Picky Stores 600 E St., Eureka (707) 444-9201 pickypickypickystores.com
Pawn Shop
Humboldt Bay Trade and Pawn 1435 Fifth St., Eureka (707) 442-7777 humboldtpawn.com
Pet Store
Fin-N-Feather 2931 F St., Eureka (707) 443-4914 fin-n-feather.com
Recreational Vehicles
Pacific Motorsports 4001 Broadway, Eureka (707) 443-8031 pacmoto.com
Shoe Store
Abraxas Shoes And Leather 615 5th St., Eureka (707) 798-6194 430 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-4277
Skate Shop
Humboldt Skate Lab 617 Third St., Eureka (707) 798-1258 humboldt-skate-lab.business.site
Soil Company
Fox Farm Soil & Fertilizer Co. 1900 Bendixsen St., #9524, Samoa (707) 443-4369 foxfarmfertilizer.com
Solar Company
Greenwired 1150 Evergreen Road # 1, Redway (707) 923-2001 greenwired.com
Sporting Goods Store
Pacific Outfitters of Eureka 1600 Fifth St., Eureka (707) 443-6328 pacificoutfitters.com
Thrift Shop
Eco-Groovy Deals 813 H St., Arcata (707) 834-7220 ecogroovydeals.com
Toy Store
Toy Box 2911 F St., Eureka (707) 445-0310
Vape Shop
S.T.I.L. 2940 Broadway, Suite E, Eureka (707) 269-0210 stilhumboldt.com
Wine Shop
Myrtlewood Liquors & John's Cigars 1648 Myrtle Ave., Eureka (707) 444-8869 johnsmyrtlewood.com
Services
Accounting Firm
Cunningham Malone & Morton Inc. 710 E St., #100, Eureka (707) 441-1111 cmmtax.com
Acupuncturist
Raegan Lima 2097 Harrison Ave., Eureka (707) 502-2246 laahc.com
Aesthetician
glowMoore Skin Studio 1108 Main St., Fortuna (530) 315-2813 glowmoore.com
Appliance Repair
Redwood Appliance Center 1027 Main St., Fortuna (707) 725-7918 redwoodappliancecenter.com
Attorney
Jeffrey Monsell 381 Bayside Road Suite A, Arcata (707) 822-1771 shkklaw.com
Auto Body Shop
Quality Body Works 949 W Del Norte St., Eureka (707) 443-7769 qualitybodyworks.com
Auto Detail
Humboldt Auto Styling 3625 Pryor Court, Fortuna (707) 764-6289 humboldtautostyling.com
Auto Repair
Ray's Old Town Auto & Muffler 705 Third St., Eureka (707) 443-8893 rayconti.com
Auto Window Tinting
Ricardo's Window Tint 2039 Broadway, Eureka (707) 616-6345
Bank/Credit Union
Coast Central Credit Union Multiple locations in Arcata, Crescent City, Eureka, Fortuna, Hoopa, McKinleyville, Weaverville, Willow Creek coastccu.org
Barber
Bethany Brune 930 Samoa Blvd., Arcata (707) 630-5067 instagram.com/bethanybrune
Barbershop
The Trim Scene 930 Samoa Blvd., Arcata (707) 630-5067 trimscenesalon.com
Bed & Breakfast/AirB&B
Gingerbread Mansion Inn 400 Berding St., Ferndale (707) 786-4000 gingerbread-mansion.com
Body Piercing
Primal Decor 1908 Myrtle Ave., Eureka (707) 445-2609 primaldecor.com
Bookkeeping
Cunningham Malone & Morton Inc. 710 E St., #100, Eureka (707) 441-1111 cmmtax.com
Car Stereo
Eureka Car Stereo 1459 Broadway, Eureka (707) 445-3283 eurekacarstereo.com
Car Wash
Tetrault Car Wash 4075 Broadway, Eureka (707) 443-6381 5025 Valley W Blvd., Arcata (707) 822-3105
Caregiving Organization
Area 1 Agency on Aging 333 J St., Eureka (707) 442-3763 a1aa.org
Carpet Cleaner
A-1 Cleaning 12 W Seventh St., Eureka (707) 442-3229 a1clean.net
Cell Phone Provider
Verizon 1122 Broadway, Eureka (707) 442-8334 verizonwireless.com
Chiropractic Office
ACTIVE CARE Chiropractic 1775 Harrison Ave., Eureka (707) 445-8080 activecarespecialists.com
Cleaning Service
New Life Service Co. 1607 Fifth St., Eureka (707) 444-8222 nlsco.com
Commercial Real Estate Company
Corcoran Icon Properties 527 Third St., Eureka (707) 515-6683 791 8th St., Suite 2, Arcata (707) 630-4208 corcorangl.com
Computer Repair Service
Emerald Technologies 915 Redwood Drive, Suite D, Garberville (707) 923-1268 emeraldtech.biz
Construction Company
New Life Service Co. 1607 Fifth St., Eureka (707) 444-8222 nlsco.com
Countertop Company
Carbonneau Ceramic Tile 2306 Second St., Eureka (707) 443-8842 ceramictileman.com
Custom Print Shop
Scrapper's Edge 728 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 445-9686 scrappersedge.net
Customer Service
Leon's Car Care Center 929 Broadway, Eureka (707) 444-9636 leons-carcare.com
Dance Studio
Dance Scene Studio 1011 H St., Eureka (707) 502-2188 danceeureka.com
Dentist Office
Felines H. Tipton, DDS 805 Harris St., Eureka (707) 443-7043 ftiptondds.com
Doctor's Office
Open Door Community Health Center 2200 Tydd St., Eureka and other locations countywide (707) 441-1624 opendoorhealth.com
Doggie Daycare
Happy Dog Day Care and Boarding 3346 Jacobs Ave., Eureka (707) 442-5400 eurekahappydog.com
Event Coordinator/Planner
Celebration Boulevard 1305 H St., Eureka (707) 845-7243 celebration-blvd.com
Financial Advisor
Hec Wood, Edward Jones 3855 Rohnerville Road, Fortuna (707) 725-1112 edwardjones.com
Financial Planning Service
Coast Central Financial and Retirement Planning Multiple locations in Arcata, Crescent City, Eureka, Fortuna, Hoopa, McKinleyville, Weaverville, Willow Creek coastccu.org
Flooring/Carpet Store
Carbonneau Ceramic Tile 2306 Second St., Eureka (707) 443-8842 ceramictileman.com
Florist
Rosewood Floral (707) 599-5506 rosewoodfloraldesign.com
Graphic Designer
Jason Brandi instagram.com/jasonbrandi
Gym
HealthSPORT Multiple locations in McKinleyville, Arcata, Eureka and Fortuna healthsport.com
Hair Stylist
Aliesha Brown, T-Town Barbershop and Salon 361 Main St., Trinidad (707) 677-2022
Handyman
Jared Stainbrook (707) 845-5469
Hardware/Lumber Store
Pierson Building Center 4100 Broadway, Eureka (707) 441-2700 thebighammer.com
Heating & Air Conditioning Company
Scurfield Solar & Heating 550 S G St., Suite 14, Arcata (707) 825-0759 scurfieldsolar.com
Holistic Medicine
Humboldt Herbals 300 Second St., Eureka (707) 442-3541 humboldtherbals.com
Hospital
Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka 2700 Dolbeer St., Eureka (707) 445-8121 providence.org
Hotel
Benbow Historic Inn 445 Lake Benbow Drive, Garberville (707) 923-2124 benbowinn.com
Insurance Agent
Traci Day, State Farm Insurance 692 14th St., Arcata (707) 822-7077 calltracitoday.com
Insurance Office
Traci Day, State Farm Insurance 692 14th St., Arcata (707) 822-7077 calltracitoday.com
Law Office
Stokes, Hamer, Kirk & Eads 381 Bayside Road Suite A, Arcata (707) 822-1771 shkklaw.com
Lawn Maintenance Service
The Garden Artist - Douglas Hulsey Find us on Facebook
Loan Officer
Maria Herrera 303 Harris St., Eureka (707) 443-9940 britonmortgage.com
Local NonProfit
Food For People 2112 Broadway, Eureka (707) 445-3166 foodforpeople.org
Mailing Center
Post-Haste Mail Center Inc. 600 F St., #3, Arcata (707) 825-8295 posthastemail.com
Martial Arts Studio
Humboldt Jiu Jitsu 1041 F St., Arcata (707) 822-6278 humboldtjiujitsu.com
Massage Therapist
Olivia Gambino 630 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 825-0851 facebook.com/Skinbywhatsherface
Midwifery Practice
Moonstone Midwives Birth Center 4677 Valley E Blvd. #2, Arcata (707) 633-3009 moonstonemidwives.com
Mortgage Company
Briton Mortgage Inc. 303 Harris St., Eureka (707) 443-9940 britonmortgage.com
Mortuary/Funeral Home
Ayres Family Cremation 2620 Jacobs Ave., Eureka (707) 269-7160 ayrescremation.com
Muffler Shop
Leon's Car Care Center 929 Broadway, Eureka (707) 444-9636 leons-carcare.com
Nail Salon
Soul to Soul Spa & Foot Bar 854 10th St., Arcata (707) 822-7685 601 Fifth St., Eureka (707) 497-8652 soultosoulspa.com
Notary
Redwood Coast Notary (408) 421-8376 redwoodcoastnotary.com
Oil Change
Oilstop Drive Thru Oil Change 1109 Broadway, Eureka (707) 683-6028 oilstopinc.com/oil-change-eureka-2
Optometry Office
Cole Family Eye Care Optometry 2773 Harris St., H, Eureka (707) 445-4126 coleoptometry.com
Orthodontist
Century Orthodontics, Dr. Howard Hunt & Dr. Christian Hagge 707 I St., Eureka (707) 443-1390 huntsmiles.com
Outdoor Guide Service
Kayak Trinidad 1 Bay St., Trinidad (707) 329-0085 kayaktrinidad.com
Painting Company
CDH Painting Inc. 802 Harris St., Eureka (707) 443-4429 cdhpainting.com
Pediatrician
James Killfoil, MD, Redwood Pediatric Medical Group 3305 Renner Drive, Fortuna (707) 725-9355
Personal Trainer
Megan Lynch, Choice Conditioning (707) 834-3877
Pest Control
707 Pest Solutions 1302 Spear Ave., Arcata (707) 441-1733 707pestsolutions.com
Pet Grooming Service
Deb's Bark Avenue Grooming 2873 School St., Fortuna (707) 726-9111 Find us on Facebook
Pharmacy
Green's Fortuna Pharmacy 1058 Main St., Fortuna (707) 725-4431 greensfortuna.com
Photographer
Moonstone Images (707) 834-1835 moonstoneimages.com
Physician
Robin Fraser 2280 Harrison Ave. Suite K, Eureka (707) 443- 8835 providence.org/doctors/family-medicine/ca/eureka/robin-fraser-1760892285
Place to Adopt an Animal
Miranda's Rescue 1603 Sandy Prairie Road, Fortuna (707) 725-4449 mirandasrescue.org
Place to Buy a Plant
Pierson Garden Shop 4100 Broadway, Eureka (707) 441-2713 thebighammer.com/gardenshop
Plumbing Business
Wyckoff's Plumbing 2065 Main St., Fortuna (707) 725-4475 wyckoffsplumbing.com
Pre-school
Powell Family Child Care 2232 Hemlock St., Eureka (707) 444-8453
Property Management Company
Six Rivers Property Management 755 12th St., Fortuna (707) 725-1094 six-rivers.com
Real Estate Agent
Annalise von Borstel Ming Tree, Realtors Eureka 509 J St., Eureka (707) 616-2548 agentannalise.com
Real Estate Company
THE KEY Real Estate Group 212 J St., Eureka (707) 296-9999 thekeyrealestategroup.com
Residential/Commercial Glass Company
Eureka Glass Co. Multiple locations in Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville eurekaglasscompany.com
Roofing Company
Alves Inc 4200 West End Road, Arcata (707) 825-4725 thinkalvesinc.com
Salon
Beautiful Both Ways 1660 Central Ave., UNIT G, McKinleyville (707) 499-2099 beautifulbothways.com
Security Store/ Locksmith
Advanced Security Systems 1336 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-6366 advancedsecurity.us
Senior Living Community
Alder Bay Assisted Living 1355 Myrtle Ave., Eureka (707) 267-7110 alderbayalf.com
Smog Shop
Leon's Car Care Center 929 Broadway, Eureka (707) 444-9636 leons-carcare.com
Spa
Platinum Studio Salon and Float Spa 123 Fifth St., Eureka (707) 476-8100 platinumstudiosalonandspa.com
Storage Center
Evergreen Mini Storage 1100 Evergreen Road, Redway (707) 923-1969
Tattoo Studio
Sangha Tattoo Studio 527 F St., Eureka (707) 476-8282 facebook.com/oldgrowthtattoo
Tax Service
John B. Fullerton, CPA 711 Third St., Eureka (707) 444-3874 fullerton-cpa.com
Tire Shop
Tetrault Tire Center 4075 Broadway, Eureka (707) 443-6381 tetraulttirecenter.com
Towing Company
Buddy's Auto Center Inc 113 H St., Arcata (707) 822-2615 buddysautocenter.com
Tree Trimming Service
Coastal Tree Service 4015 Dows Prairie Road B, McKinleyville (707) 834-0849 outonalimb4you.com
Veterinary Office
Myrtle Avenue Veterinary Hospital 2715 Hubbard Lane, Eureka (707) 443-8686 myrtleavenuevet.com
Volunteer Organization
Food For People 2112 Broadway, Eureka (707) 445-3166 foodforpeople.org
Web Designer
Mythos Marketing (707) 572-5516 mythosmarketing.org
Windshield Repair Company
S & H Auto Glass Inc. 617 Summer St., Eureka (707) 445-9261
Yoga Studio
Vibes Yoga 613 H St. Suite A, Arcata (707) 630-5209 vibesyoga.com