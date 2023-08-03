Intro

Cover Story

Best of Humboldt 2023 

We're face-painting, wave-starting fans of Humboldt County to begin with. But the Best of Humboldt issue is where we get to wave our foam fingers and cheer for the home team's stars: the people, places, businesses and more nominated and voted No. 1 by you, our readers. It's tough out there on the field, so enjoy the accolades for our hometown team and bask in the Gatorade dumping and locker room Champagne spraying on behalf of this year's champions.

Did your beloved burrito score this year? Did your favorite band make it across the finish line? Peruse the trophy case of winners to see final results and hit us with your post-game opinions. If it didn't go your way, don't worry, kid. There's always next year.

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 3, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 31
Best of Humboldt 2023

