Best Restaurant Server

Mimi Kyoko Wagner at Tomo Japanese Restaurant

Mimi Kyoko Wagner laughs and wipes the start of a tear from corners of her eyes, careful not to smudge her cat-eye liner. "I love Tomo. I love our food, I love how busy we get," she says, adding, "It's a beautiful dance that we do here. And I love our customers." The customers seem to feel the love, too, voting her Humboldt's Best Server.

Wagner has been zipping around Tomo with trays of teriyaki and Tomodachi cocktails for 26 years. "I've seen couples come together and then the belly growing and a baby and now the kid's in college," she says with a giggle. After moving from Japan to Germany to California as a kid, she says she's happy to have put down roots in Humboldt and at the restaurant where so many people come together for birthdays and catch-ups. In fact, she's made good friends and family of some of the regulars and staff who frequent the Arcata Plaza icon. "We are quite the team," she says of owner Joe Doherty, who's been there with her the whole time. She's proud of the whole staff for pulling off Best Happy Hour this year, too. "I'd like to just give thanks to Humboldt County for this," she says, beaming. Toast her the next time you swing by — she loves a celebration.

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

click to enlarge File

Best Hot Dog

Bob's Footlongs

Listen, Humboldt. I like bargains and nitrates as much as the next broad. But Costco's multiple wins for Best Hot Dog in Humboldt were a bad look for us as a county. Every year, I prayed before the altar of Frankfurter-scented candles in my office as the voting began ... to no avail. But at last, Bob's Footlong has won the prize and rescued a little of our dignity. Six months ago, owners Jessica and Daniel Milch reopened the Fortuna institution, to the relief of longtime customers. "It's going great, we have a great group of employees," says Jessica. "I couldn't ask for a better crew or better customers." Business has been brisk. "We don't get a lot of downtime to celebrate," she says, "but we definitely cheered amongst the crew."

The Milches have streamlined the menu, offering build-your-own options and bringing back the 73-year-old business' original chili recipe for its bestselling chili cheese dogs. They split the footlong sausage lengthwise before grilling and melt cheese on top. Then it goes on the warm bun for a hit of mustard, a ladle of that meat and bean chili, and a handful of chopped white onion. Take a moment to appreciate the balance, the bouquet. Then keep the napkins close as you dig in and savor the victory.

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Food

Appetizers

Pineapple Express Food Truck Locations in Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville (808) 387-6101 facebook.com/pineappleexpressfoodtruck

Asian Restaurant

Annie's Cambodian Cuisine 2850 F St., Eureka (707) 442-1556

Bagel

Los Bagels 1085 I St., Arcata (707) 822-3150 403 Second St., Eureka (707) 442-8525 losbagels.com

Bakery

Ramone's Bakery & Cafe Multiple locations in Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville ramonesbakery.com

Bar Food

Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770

Barbecue

Sammy's BBQ & Catering 1709 Fifth St., Eureka (707) 443-4227 sammysbbqcatering.com

Breakfast

Renata's Creperie 1030 G St., Arcata (707) 825-8783

Brunch

The Greene Lily 307 Second St., Eureka (707) 798-6083 thegreenelilycafe.com

Bubble/Boba Tea

Z & J Asian Subs 2336 Third St., Eureka (707) 867-0888 zandjasiansubs.com

Buffet

Tandoori Bites Indian Cuisine 1735 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 442-6500 tandooribitesindianeureka.com

Burger

Eureka Stars Hamburgers 2009 Harrison Ave., Eureka (707) 445-2061 facebook.com/humboldtsbestburger

Burrito

Esteban's Mexican Restaurant 1021 I St., Arcata (707) 826-0310

Butcher

Ferndale Meat Co. 376 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-4501 ferndale-meat-co.edan.io

Catering Company

C&C Catering 350 Woodland Ave., Rio Dell (707) 764-5202 c-c-market-rio-dell.edan.io

Cheesecake

Ramone's Bakery & Cafe Multiple locations in Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville ramonesbakery.com

Chef

Brett Obra, Humboldt Bay Bistro 1436 Second St., Eureka (707) 443-7339 humboldtbaybistro.com

Chicken Sandwich

The Couxp 737 G St., Arcata instagram.com/thecouxp

Chili

Porter Street BBQ of Eureka 605 Broadway, Eureka (707) 443-1700 Find us on Facebook

Chips & Salsa

Carmela's Mexican Restaurant 1288 G St., Arcata (707) 822-5200 1701 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-2435 eatcarmelas.com

Clam Chowder

Gill's By the Bay 77 Halibut Ave., Eureka (707) 442-2554 gillsbythebay.com

Cookies

Ramone's Bakery & Cafe Multiple locations in Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville ramonesbakery.com

Crab Sandwich

Hole in the Wall Great Sandwiches 590 G St., Arcata (707) 822-7407

Deli

Eureka Natural Foods 1450 Broadway, Eureka (707) 442-6325 2165 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-3636 eurekanaturalfoods.com

Dog-Friendly Dining

Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com

Donuts

Happy Donuts 2916 Central Ave., Eureka (707) 443-6812

facebook.com/HappyDonutsAsianFood

Eats in SoHum

Redwood Palace 6735 Avenue of the Giants, Miranda (707) 223-5749 redwoodpalacemiranda.com

Eats in Willow Creek

Raging Creek Pub 38939 State Route 299, Willow Creek (530) 768-8687 Find us on Facebook

Farmers Market

Arcata Plaza Farmers Market G and Eighth St., Arcata (707) 441-9999 northcoastgrowersassociation.org

Farmers Market Food Stall

Frybread Love (707) 599-1140 instagram.com/frybread.love

Fish & Chips

LoCo Fish Co. McKinleyville 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 572-6019 1648 Myrtle Ave., Eureka (707) 601-8573 locofishco.com

Food Delivery Service

USVetsDeliver 553 Main St., #1, Ferndale (877) 787-8387 usvetsdeliver.com

Food Truck

Pineapple Express Food Truck Locations in Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville (808) 387-6101 facebook.com/pineappleexpressfoodtruck

French Fries

Arcata Pizza & Deli 1057 H St., Arcata (707) 822-4650 arcatapizza.com

Fried Chicken

The Couxp 737 G St., Arcata instagram.com/thecouxp

Gluten-Free Restaurant

Wildflower Café and Bakery 1604 G St., Arcata (707) 822-0360 wildflowercafebakery.com

Grocery Store

North Coast Co-op 811 I St., Arcata (707) 822-5947 25 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-6027 northcoast.coop

Hidden Gem

Fieldbrook Market & Eatery 4636 Fieldbrook Road, McKinleyville (707) 633-6097 fieldbrookmarket.com

Hot Dog

Bob's Footlongs 505 12th St., Fortuna (707) 725-2016 bobsfootlongs.com

Ice Cream

Living the Dream Ice Cream 1 F St., Eureka (707) 407-3508 livingthedreamicecream.com

Italian Restaurant

Mazzotti's Italian Restaurant 773 Eighth St., Arcata (707) 502-7221 mazzottis.com

Late-Night Food

Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant 1901 Heindon Road, Arcata (707) 822-0091 tonisrestaurant.com

Local Chocolatier

Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate 4 W Fourth St., Eureka (707) 798-6010 dicktaylorchocolate.com

Locally Made Food

Larrupin' Mustard Dill Sauce larrupin.com/sauces.html

Lunch

Hole in the Wall Great Sandwiches 590 G St., Arcata (707) 822-7407

Macaroni & Cheese

The Pub at The Creamery 824 L St., Suite A, Arcata (707) 630-5178 facebook.com/thepubatc

Meat Market/Counter

Ferndale Meat Co. 376 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-4501 ferndale-meat-co.edan.io

Mexican Restaurant

Cocina Mariposa 4750 Fairway Drive, Eureka (707) 599-2469 cocinamariposa.com

Nachos

La Costa Mexican Restaurant 664 S Fortuna Blvd., Fortuna (707) 725-9416

Natural Foods Store

Eureka Natural Foods 1450 Broadway, Eureka (707) 442-6325 2165 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-3636 eurekanaturalfoods.com

New Restaurant

Tavern 1888 139 2nd St., Eureka (707) 444-1313 historiceaglehouse.com

Onion Rings

A A Bar & Grill 929 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-1632 aabarandgrill.net

Outdoor Dining

Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com

Overall Service

Campground 865 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 630-5148 campgroundarcata.com

Overall Service

Double D Steak & Seafood 320 Main St., Fortuna (707) 725-3700 facebook.com/doubledsteak

Pie

Slice of Humboldt Pie 828 I St., Arcata (707) 630-5100 sliceofhumboldtpie.com

Pizza, Chain

Mountain Mike's Pizza 3144 Broadway, Eureka (707) 268-1100 1095 S Fortuna Blvd., Fortuna (707) 777-7550 mountainmikespizza.com

Restaurant

Café Waterfront 102 F St., Eureka (707) 443-9190 cafewaterfronteureka.com

Restaurant Server

Mimi, Tomo Japanese Restaurant 708 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-1414 tomoarcata.com

Salad

Brick & Fire 1630 F St., Eureka (707) 268-8959 brickandfirebistro.com

Sandwich

Hole in the Wall Great Sandwiches 590 G St., Arcata (707) 822-7407

Seafood

Sea Grill 316 E St., Eureka (707) 443-7187 seagrilleureka.com

Serving Staff

Tomo Japanese Restaurant 708 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-1414 tomoarcata.com

Smoothie/Juice Bar

Wildberries Marketplace 747 13th St., Arcata (707) 822-0095 wildberries.com

Steak

A A Bar & Grill 929 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-1632 aabarandgrill.net

Sushi Restaurant

Sushi Spot Arcata 670 Ninth St. #101, Arcata (707) 822-1221 sushispotarcata.com

Tacos

Cocina Mariposa 4750 Fairway Drive, Eureka (707) 599-2469 cocinamariposa.com

Take-and-Bake Pizza

Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza Locations in Arcata, Eureka, Fortuna and McKinleyville papamurphys.com

Take-Out

Tandoori Bites Indian Cuisine 1735 4th St., Eureka (707) 442-6500 tandooribitesindianeureka.com

Tots

Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com

Vegan/Vegetarian Options

Wildflower Café and Bakery 1604 G St., Arcata (707) 822-0360 wildflowercafebakery.com

Veggie Burger

Wildflower Café and Bakery 1604 G St., Arcata (707) 822-0360 wildflowercafebakery.com

View from the Table

Moonstone Grill 100 Moonstone Beach Road, Trinidad (707) 677-1616 moonstonegrill.com

Wings

Humbrews 856 10th St., Arcata (707) 826-2739 humbrews.com

Drink

Bar

Logger Bar 510 Railroad Ave., Blue Lake loggerbar.com

Bar Staff

Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770

Bar to Meet People

Richards' Goat Tavern & Tea Room 401 I St., Arcata (707) 630-5000 richardsgoat.com

Bartender

Kayla Irving, Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770

Beer Selection

Dead Reckoning Tavern 815 J St., Arcata (707) 630-5008 Find us on Facebook

Bloody Mary

The Alibi 744 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-3731 thealibi.com

Brewery

Redwood Curtain Brewing Co. 550 S G St., Arcata (707) 826-7222 1595 Myrtle Ave., Suite B, Eureka (707) 269-7143 redwoodcurtainbrewing.com

Cheap Drinks

The Shanty 213 Third St., Eureka (707) 444-2053

Cocktails

Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge 129 Second St., Eureka (707) 407-0634 historiceaglehouse.com/phatsy-kline-s

Coffee House

Familia Café 1350 Ninth St., Arcata 525 2nd St., Suite 101, Eureka (707) 599-4699 familiacoffees.com

Coffee Roaster

Humboldt Bay Coffee Co. 520 Second St., Eureka (707) 444-3969 humboldtcoffee.com

Cozy Bar

The Speakeasy 411 Opera Alley, Eureka (707) 444-2244

Dive Bar

The Shanty 213 Third St., Eureka (707) 444-2053

Happy Hour

Tomo Japanese Restaurant 708 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-1414 tomoarcata.com

Hotel Bar

Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge 129 Second St., Eureka (707) 407-0634 historiceaglehouse.com/phatsy-kline-s

Local Beer

Redwood Curtain Brewing Co. 550 S G St., Arcata (707) 826-7222 1595 Myrtle Ave., Suite B, Eureka (707) 269-7143 redwoodcurtainbrewing.com

Local Hard Cider

Humboldt Cider Co. 3750 Harris St., Eureka (707) 798-6023 humboldtcidercompany.com

Local Spirit

Humboldt Distillery Vodka 735 10th St., Fortuna (707) 725-1700 humboldtdistillery.com

Local Wine

Septentrio Winery 650 Sixth St., Arcata (707) 672-2058 septentriowinery.com

Margarita

Chapala Café 201 Second St., Eureka (707) 443-9514 facebook.com/ChapalaCafe

Martini

Café Waterfront 102 F St., Eureka (707) 443-9190 cafewaterfronteureka.com

Milkshake

Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant 1901 Heindon Road, Arcata (707) 822-0091 tonisrestaurant.com

Mimosa

The Greene Lily 307 Second St., Eureka (707) 798-6083 thegreenelilycafe.com

Patio

Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com

Place to Drink with Your Dog

Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com

Sports Bar

A A Bar & Grill 929 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-1632 aabarandgrill.net

Tea Shop/Place to Buy Tea

Humboldt Herbals 300 Second St., Eureka (707) 442-3541 humboldtherbals.com

Wine Selection

Septentrio Winery 650 Sixth St., Arcata (707) 672-2058 septentriowinery.com

Winery

Fieldbrook Winery 4241 Fieldbrook Road, McKinleyville (707) 839-4140 fieldbrookwinery.com