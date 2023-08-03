Best Restaurant Server
Mimi Kyoko Wagner at Tomo Japanese Restaurant
Mimi Kyoko Wagner laughs and wipes the start of a tear from corners of her eyes, careful not to smudge her cat-eye liner. "I love Tomo. I love our food, I love how busy we get," she says, adding, "It's a beautiful dance that we do here. And I love our customers." The customers seem to feel the love, too, voting her Humboldt's Best Server.
Wagner has been zipping around Tomo with trays of teriyaki and Tomodachi cocktails for 26 years. "I've seen couples come together and then the belly growing and a baby and now the kid's in college," she says with a giggle. After moving from Japan to Germany to California as a kid, she says she's happy to have put down roots in Humboldt and at the restaurant where so many people come together for birthdays and catch-ups. In fact, she's made good friends and family of some of the regulars and staff who frequent the Arcata Plaza icon. "We are quite the team," she says of owner Joe Doherty, who's been there with her the whole time. She's proud of the whole staff for pulling off Best Happy Hour this year, too. "I'd like to just give thanks to Humboldt County for this," she says, beaming. Toast her the next time you swing by — she loves a celebration.
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Best Hot Dog
Bob's Footlongs
Listen, Humboldt. I like bargains and nitrates as much as the next broad. But Costco's multiple wins for Best Hot Dog in Humboldt were a bad look for us as a county. Every year, I prayed before the altar of Frankfurter-scented candles in my office as the voting began ... to no avail. But at last, Bob's Footlong has won the prize and rescued a little of our dignity. Six months ago, owners Jessica and Daniel Milch reopened the Fortuna institution, to the relief of longtime customers. "It's going great, we have a great group of employees," says Jessica. "I couldn't ask for a better crew or better customers." Business has been brisk. "We don't get a lot of downtime to celebrate," she says, "but we definitely cheered amongst the crew."
The Milches have streamlined the menu, offering build-your-own options and bringing back the 73-year-old business' original chili recipe for its bestselling chili cheese dogs. They split the footlong sausage lengthwise before grilling and melt cheese on top. Then it goes on the warm bun for a hit of mustard, a ladle of that meat and bean chili, and a handful of chopped white onion. Take a moment to appreciate the balance, the bouquet. Then keep the napkins close as you dig in and savor the victory.
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Food
Appetizers
Pineapple Express Food Truck Locations in Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville (808) 387-6101 facebook.com/pineappleexpressfoodtruck
Asian Restaurant
Annie's Cambodian Cuisine 2850 F St., Eureka (707) 442-1556
Bagel
Los Bagels 1085 I St., Arcata (707) 822-3150 403 Second St., Eureka (707) 442-8525 losbagels.com
Bakery
Ramone's Bakery & Cafe Multiple locations in Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville ramonesbakery.com
Bar Food
Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770
Barbecue
Sammy's BBQ & Catering 1709 Fifth St., Eureka (707) 443-4227 sammysbbqcatering.com
Breakfast
Renata's Creperie 1030 G St., Arcata (707) 825-8783
Brunch
The Greene Lily 307 Second St., Eureka (707) 798-6083 thegreenelilycafe.com
Bubble/Boba Tea
Z & J Asian Subs 2336 Third St., Eureka (707) 867-0888 zandjasiansubs.com
Buffet
Tandoori Bites Indian Cuisine 1735 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 442-6500 tandooribitesindianeureka.com
Burger
Eureka Stars Hamburgers 2009 Harrison Ave., Eureka (707) 445-2061 facebook.com/humboldtsbestburger
Burrito
Esteban's Mexican Restaurant 1021 I St., Arcata (707) 826-0310
Butcher
Ferndale Meat Co. 376 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-4501 ferndale-meat-co.edan.io
Catering Company
C&C Catering 350 Woodland Ave., Rio Dell (707) 764-5202 c-c-market-rio-dell.edan.io
Cheesecake
Ramone's Bakery & Cafe Multiple locations in Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville ramonesbakery.com
Chef
Brett Obra, Humboldt Bay Bistro 1436 Second St., Eureka (707) 443-7339 humboldtbaybistro.com
Chicken Sandwich
The Couxp 737 G St., Arcata instagram.com/thecouxp
Chili
Porter Street BBQ of Eureka 605 Broadway, Eureka (707) 443-1700 Find us on Facebook
Chips & Salsa
Carmela's Mexican Restaurant 1288 G St., Arcata (707) 822-5200 1701 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-2435 eatcarmelas.com
Clam Chowder
Gill's By the Bay 77 Halibut Ave., Eureka (707) 442-2554 gillsbythebay.com
Cookies
Ramone's Bakery & Cafe Multiple locations in Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville ramonesbakery.com
Crab Sandwich
Hole in the Wall Great Sandwiches 590 G St., Arcata (707) 822-7407
Deli
Eureka Natural Foods 1450 Broadway, Eureka (707) 442-6325 2165 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-3636 eurekanaturalfoods.com
Dog-Friendly Dining
Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com
Donuts
Happy Donuts 2916 Central Ave., Eureka (707) 443-6812
facebook.com/HappyDonutsAsianFood
Eats in SoHum
Redwood Palace 6735 Avenue of the Giants, Miranda (707) 223-5749 redwoodpalacemiranda.com
Eats in Willow Creek
Raging Creek Pub 38939 State Route 299, Willow Creek (530) 768-8687 Find us on Facebook
Farmers Market
Arcata Plaza Farmers Market G and Eighth St., Arcata (707) 441-9999 northcoastgrowersassociation.org
Farmers Market Food Stall
Frybread Love (707) 599-1140 instagram.com/frybread.love
Fish & Chips
LoCo Fish Co. McKinleyville 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 572-6019 1648 Myrtle Ave., Eureka (707) 601-8573 locofishco.com
Food Delivery Service
USVetsDeliver 553 Main St., #1, Ferndale (877) 787-8387 usvetsdeliver.com
Food Truck
Pineapple Express Food Truck Locations in Arcata, Eureka and McKinleyville (808) 387-6101 facebook.com/pineappleexpressfoodtruck
French Fries
Arcata Pizza & Deli 1057 H St., Arcata (707) 822-4650 arcatapizza.com
Fried Chicken
The Couxp 737 G St., Arcata instagram.com/thecouxp
Gluten-Free Restaurant
Wildflower Café and Bakery 1604 G St., Arcata (707) 822-0360 wildflowercafebakery.com
Grocery Store
North Coast Co-op 811 I St., Arcata (707) 822-5947 25 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-6027 northcoast.coop
Hidden Gem
Fieldbrook Market & Eatery 4636 Fieldbrook Road, McKinleyville (707) 633-6097 fieldbrookmarket.com
Hot Dog
Bob's Footlongs 505 12th St., Fortuna (707) 725-2016 bobsfootlongs.com
Ice Cream
Living the Dream Ice Cream 1 F St., Eureka (707) 407-3508 livingthedreamicecream.com
Italian Restaurant
Mazzotti's Italian Restaurant 773 Eighth St., Arcata (707) 502-7221 mazzottis.com
Late-Night Food
Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant 1901 Heindon Road, Arcata (707) 822-0091 tonisrestaurant.com
Local Chocolatier
Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate 4 W Fourth St., Eureka (707) 798-6010 dicktaylorchocolate.com
Locally Made Food
Larrupin' Mustard Dill Sauce larrupin.com/sauces.html
Lunch
Hole in the Wall Great Sandwiches 590 G St., Arcata (707) 822-7407
Macaroni & Cheese
The Pub at The Creamery 824 L St., Suite A, Arcata (707) 630-5178 facebook.com/thepubatc
Meat Market/Counter
Ferndale Meat Co. 376 Main St., Ferndale (707) 786-4501 ferndale-meat-co.edan.io
Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Mariposa 4750 Fairway Drive, Eureka (707) 599-2469 cocinamariposa.com
Nachos
La Costa Mexican Restaurant 664 S Fortuna Blvd., Fortuna (707) 725-9416
Natural Foods Store
Eureka Natural Foods 1450 Broadway, Eureka (707) 442-6325 2165 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-3636 eurekanaturalfoods.com
New Restaurant
Tavern 1888 139 2nd St., Eureka (707) 444-1313 historiceaglehouse.com
Onion Rings
A A Bar & Grill 929 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-1632 aabarandgrill.net
Outdoor Dining
Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com
Overall Service
Campground 865 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 630-5148 campgroundarcata.com
Overall Service
Double D Steak & Seafood 320 Main St., Fortuna (707) 725-3700 facebook.com/doubledsteak
Pie
Slice of Humboldt Pie 828 I St., Arcata (707) 630-5100 sliceofhumboldtpie.com
Pizza, Chain
Mountain Mike's Pizza 3144 Broadway, Eureka (707) 268-1100 1095 S Fortuna Blvd., Fortuna (707) 777-7550 mountainmikespizza.com
Restaurant
Café Waterfront 102 F St., Eureka (707) 443-9190 cafewaterfronteureka.com
Restaurant Server
Mimi, Tomo Japanese Restaurant 708 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-1414 tomoarcata.com
Salad
Brick & Fire 1630 F St., Eureka (707) 268-8959 brickandfirebistro.com
Sandwich
Hole in the Wall Great Sandwiches 590 G St., Arcata (707) 822-7407
Seafood
Sea Grill 316 E St., Eureka (707) 443-7187 seagrilleureka.com
Serving Staff
Tomo Japanese Restaurant 708 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-1414 tomoarcata.com
Smoothie/Juice Bar
Wildberries Marketplace 747 13th St., Arcata (707) 822-0095 wildberries.com
Steak
A A Bar & Grill 929 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-1632 aabarandgrill.net
Sushi Restaurant
Sushi Spot Arcata 670 Ninth St. #101, Arcata (707) 822-1221 sushispotarcata.com
Tacos
Cocina Mariposa 4750 Fairway Drive, Eureka (707) 599-2469 cocinamariposa.com
Take-and-Bake Pizza
Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza Locations in Arcata, Eureka, Fortuna and McKinleyville papamurphys.com
Take-Out
Tandoori Bites Indian Cuisine 1735 4th St., Eureka (707) 442-6500 tandooribitesindianeureka.com
Tots
Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com
Vegan/Vegetarian Options
Wildflower Café and Bakery 1604 G St., Arcata (707) 822-0360 wildflowercafebakery.com
Veggie Burger
Wildflower Café and Bakery 1604 G St., Arcata (707) 822-0360 wildflowercafebakery.com
View from the Table
Moonstone Grill 100 Moonstone Beach Road, Trinidad (707) 677-1616 moonstonegrill.com
Wings
Humbrews 856 10th St., Arcata (707) 826-2739 humbrews.com
Drink
Bar
Logger Bar 510 Railroad Ave., Blue Lake loggerbar.com
Bar Staff
Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770
Bar to Meet People
Richards' Goat Tavern & Tea Room 401 I St., Arcata (707) 630-5000 richardsgoat.com
Bartender
Kayla Irving, Vista Del Mar 91 Commercial St., Eureka (707) 443-3770
Beer Selection
Dead Reckoning Tavern 815 J St., Arcata (707) 630-5008 Find us on Facebook
Bloody Mary
The Alibi 744 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-3731 thealibi.com
Brewery
Redwood Curtain Brewing Co. 550 S G St., Arcata (707) 826-7222 1595 Myrtle Ave., Suite B, Eureka (707) 269-7143 redwoodcurtainbrewing.com
Cheap Drinks
The Shanty 213 Third St., Eureka (707) 444-2053
Cocktails
Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge 129 Second St., Eureka (707) 407-0634 historiceaglehouse.com/phatsy-kline-s
Coffee House
Familia Café 1350 Ninth St., Arcata 525 2nd St., Suite 101, Eureka (707) 599-4699 familiacoffees.com
Coffee Roaster
Humboldt Bay Coffee Co. 520 Second St., Eureka (707) 444-3969 humboldtcoffee.com
Cozy Bar
The Speakeasy 411 Opera Alley, Eureka (707) 444-2244
Dive Bar
The Shanty 213 Third St., Eureka (707) 444-2053
Happy Hour
Tomo Japanese Restaurant 708 Ninth St., Arcata (707) 822-1414 tomoarcata.com
Hotel Bar
Phatsy Kline's Parlor Lounge 129 Second St., Eureka (707) 407-0634 historiceaglehouse.com/phatsy-kline-s
Local Beer
Redwood Curtain Brewing Co. 550 S G St., Arcata (707) 826-7222 1595 Myrtle Ave., Suite B, Eureka (707) 269-7143 redwoodcurtainbrewing.com
Local Hard Cider
Humboldt Cider Co. 3750 Harris St., Eureka (707) 798-6023 humboldtcidercompany.com
Local Spirit
Humboldt Distillery Vodka 735 10th St., Fortuna (707) 725-1700 humboldtdistillery.com
Local Wine
Septentrio Winery 650 Sixth St., Arcata (707) 672-2058 septentriowinery.com
Margarita
Chapala Café 201 Second St., Eureka (707) 443-9514 facebook.com/ChapalaCafe
Martini
Café Waterfront 102 F St., Eureka (707) 443-9190 cafewaterfronteureka.com
Milkshake
Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant 1901 Heindon Road, Arcata (707) 822-0091 tonisrestaurant.com
Mimosa
The Greene Lily 307 Second St., Eureka (707) 798-6083 thegreenelilycafe.com
Patio
Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com
Place to Drink with Your Dog
Six Rivers Brewery 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 839-7580 sixriversbrewery.com
Sports Bar
A A Bar & Grill 929 Fourth St., Eureka (707) 443-1632 aabarandgrill.net
Tea Shop/Place to Buy Tea
Humboldt Herbals 300 Second St., Eureka (707) 442-3541 humboldtherbals.com
Wine Selection
Septentrio Winery 650 Sixth St., Arcata (707) 672-2058 septentriowinery.com
Winery
Fieldbrook Winery 4241 Fieldbrook Road, McKinleyville (707) 839-4140 fieldbrookwinery.com