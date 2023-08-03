Bonus Round!

Best of Bonus! 

Best Local Activist & Do-Gooder Betty Chinn

Best Local Activist & Do-Gooder Betty Chinn

Bathroom

Inn at 2nd & C 124 C St., Eureka (707) 444-3344 historiceaglehouse.com

Building Wherein to Find a Ghost

Historic Eagle House 124 C St., Eureka (707) 444-3344 historiceaglehouse.com

Hangout for Seniors

Healy Senior Center 456 Briceland Road, Redway (707) 923-2399 healyseniorcenter.org

Local Activist

Betty Chinn 133 Seventh St., Eureka (707) 407-3833 bettychinn.org

Local Author

Michael Kauffmann michaelkauffmann.net

Local Cause

Food For People 2112 Broadway, Eureka (707) 445-3166 foodforpeople.org

Local Do-Gooder

Betty Chinn 133 Seventh St., Eureka (707) 407-3833 bettychinn.org

Local Firefighter

Tony Freeman, Arcata Fire Dept. 2149 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 825-2000 arcatafire.org

Local Personality

Eric Hollenbeck blueoxmill.com

Local Podcast

Hip Hop Humboldt hiphophumboldt.com

Local Police Officer

Greg Hill, Eureka Police Department 604 C St., Eureka (707) 441-4060 ci.eureka.ca.gov

Local Politician

Natalie Arroyo arroyoforsupervisor.com

Local Radio Personality

Burlyman Dana Hall cool1055.com

Local Radio Station

Cool 105.5 Eureka cool1055.com

Local Teacher

Bethany Schmidt sixriverscharter.nohum.org

Local TV Station

KEET TV (707) 445-0813 keet.org

Locally Made Product (Non-food)

Ohana Organics Tattoo Butter (707) 444-2227 ohanaorganics.com

New Business

Cap's Food Shack (707) 798-7147 instagram.com/Capsfoodshack

Nonprofit

Food For People 2112 Broadway, Eureka (707) 445-3166 foodforpeople.org

Outdoor Seating

Septentrio Winery 650 Sixth St., Arcata (707) 672-2058 septentriowinery.com

Parking Lot

Arcata Marsh 569 S G St., Arcata (707) 826-2359 arcatamarshfriends.org

Place for a Picnic

Redwood Park Park Drive, Arcata (707) 822-7091 cityofarcata.org

Place to Break Up With Someone

California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport 3561 Boeing Ave., McKinleyville flyacv.com

Place to Meet Singles

Richards' Goat Tavern & Tea Room 401 I St., Arcata (707) 630-5000 richardsgoat.com

Place to Take a Selfie

Humboldt Redwoods State Park 17119 Avenue of the Giants, Weott (707) 946-2263 humboldtredwoods.org

Place to Worship

Lifehouse Humboldt 2734 Hubbard Lane, Eureka (707) 442-3736 lifehousehumboldt.org

Social Justice Organization

Black Humboldt blackhumboldt.com

