Bonus!
Bathroom
Inn at 2nd & C 124 C St., Eureka (707) 444-3344 historiceaglehouse.com
Building Wherein to Find a Ghost
Historic Eagle House 124 C St., Eureka (707) 444-3344 historiceaglehouse.com
Hangout for Seniors
Healy Senior Center 456 Briceland Road, Redway (707) 923-2399 healyseniorcenter.org
Local Activist
Betty Chinn 133 Seventh St., Eureka (707) 407-3833 bettychinn.org
Local Author
Michael Kauffmann michaelkauffmann.net
Local Cause
Food For People 2112 Broadway, Eureka (707) 445-3166 foodforpeople.org
Local Do-Gooder
Local Firefighter
Tony Freeman, Arcata Fire Dept. 2149 Central Ave., McKinleyville (707) 825-2000 arcatafire.org
Local Personality
Eric Hollenbeck blueoxmill.com
Local Podcast
Hip Hop Humboldt hiphophumboldt.com
Local Police Officer
Greg Hill, Eureka Police Department 604 C St., Eureka (707) 441-4060 ci.eureka.ca.gov
Local Politician
Natalie Arroyo arroyoforsupervisor.com
Local Radio Personality
Burlyman Dana Hall cool1055.com
Local Radio Station
Cool 105.5 Eureka cool1055.com
Local Teacher
Bethany Schmidt sixriverscharter.nohum.org
Local TV Station
KEET TV (707) 445-0813 keet.org
Locally Made Product (Non-food)
Ohana Organics Tattoo Butter (707) 444-2227 ohanaorganics.com
New Business
Cap's Food Shack (707) 798-7147 instagram.com/Capsfoodshack
Nonprofit
Outdoor Seating
Septentrio Winery 650 Sixth St., Arcata (707) 672-2058 septentriowinery.com
Parking Lot
Arcata Marsh 569 S G St., Arcata (707) 826-2359 arcatamarshfriends.org
Place for a Picnic
Redwood Park Park Drive, Arcata (707) 822-7091 cityofarcata.org
Place to Break Up With Someone
California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport 3561 Boeing Ave., McKinleyville flyacv.com
Place to Meet Singles
Richards' Goat Tavern & Tea Room 401 I St., Arcata (707) 630-5000 richardsgoat.com
Place to Take a Selfie
Humboldt Redwoods State Park 17119 Avenue of the Giants, Weott (707) 946-2263 humboldtredwoods.org
Place to Worship
Lifehouse Humboldt 2734 Hubbard Lane, Eureka (707) 442-3736 lifehousehumboldt.org
Social Justice Organization
Black Humboldt blackhumboldt.com