Hear ye, hear ye!

If you haven't heard yet, the city of Arcata is making major changes in the proposed 2045 General Plan to enable and encourage development of high-density housing. This may well affect you and your neighborhood.

Proposed are five to seven-story buildings in the 138-acre Gateway area (from Samoa Boulevard to Alliance Road, and including the Creamery District). Much of this is the coastal zone and is subject to sea level rise within 20 to 60 years. Also proposed are up to four-story and higher mixed-use buildings in residential neighborhoods including the Bayview, Northtown, Arcata Heights and Sunset neighborhoods.

On Monday, Sept. 25, the city is holding an open house at the D Street Neighborhood Center from 4 to 6 p.m. You are invited to drop in anytime and learn about the plan and give comments. At the meeting, you can submit your written comments. If you can't get to the meeting, your comments can be entered on Arcata1.com, an independent, non-city website.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, you can participate in the joint study session when city council members and planning commissioners will be discussing proposed Gateway Plan issues, such as building height and density, home ownership opportunities, parking and inclusionary zoning. It begins at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Arcata City Hall.

For more information on the General Plan and in the Gateway Area Plan, go to cityofarcata.org. At Arcata1.com, you can find pertinent articles and commentary.

This is your opportunity to become informed and express your opinions before major decisions are made that will fundamentally change your neighborhood and your city. I encourage you to be involved. Thank you.

Jane Woodward, Arcata

The city of Arcata is hosting a "Gateway Housing" open house this Monday afternoon, Sept. 25, 4 to 6 p.m. at the D Street Neighborhood Center, 13 and D streets (Mailbox, Aug. 17). You are invited to "come tell us your housing story and what you think Arcata should be doing in response to the housing crisis."

Please come! It's a drop-in meeting, so arrive when you want and stay for the time you can. You will learn more about housing in the Gateway Plan, and your involvement will add to our community.

If you've got a kid or kids or a regular job, 4 to 6 p.m. on a weekday is not a convenient time. On Arcata1.com there's an entry form where you can express your views, suggestions and ideas. This is an independent website, not associated with the city. I'll collect and share your input.

The city's flyer tells us that the plan will create affordable housing. Low-income housing, maybe. But not actual workforce affordable housing. If working people can't buy a home and can't afford the rent on these new apartments, then we need to think this through more.

The flyer also informs us: "Your story matters! If you have a house or want a house in Arcata, you probably have some thoughts on housing." If you want a house, you're out of luck. It's unlikely we'll see new single-family houses in the Gateway area, and the way things are going probably no condos for sale there either.

The city council and planning commission's Gateway Plan joint study session is the next day, Sept. 26. Come, listen and speak there, too. Almost two years ago we had the informative two-day Gateway open house. Could the community please have another one?

Learn more, express your views and stay informed about the Gateway Plan at Arcata1.com.

Fred Weis, Arcata