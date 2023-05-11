Pin It
May 11, 2023 Art Walks + Festivals » Arts! Arcata

Arts! Arcata 

Friday, May 12, 4 to 8 p.m

click to enlarge Paintings by Steven Taylor at Arcata Artisans.

Courtesy of the artist

Paintings by Steven Taylor at Arcata Artisans.

click to flip through (3) COURTESY OF THE ARTIST - Ceramics by Tahvo Adams at Fire Arts Gallery.
  • Courtesy of the artist
  • Ceramics by Tahvo Adams at Fire Arts Gallery.
   

Come to downtown Arcata and shop all our wonderful storefronts and enjoy live music in the center of the Plaza. Arcata Main Street will be selling beer for anyone 21 and up to enjoy, and Fogline Coffee will also be there.

PEACHES AND PEARLS 853 H St. Mother's Day Bash.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St. Steven Taylor, oil paintings and Colleen Hole, fused glass.

JACOBY STOREHOUSE 791 Eighth St. Corcoran Icon Properties Office hosts local black and white photographer Tainá Del Negri; Jay Brown Art & Design is featuring representational works including skyscapes and cityscapes along with indoor still lifes and arrangements; "My Hammertime," a handyman's appreciation of striking tools; and a new abstract work.

ADVENTURE'S EDGE 650 10th St. Ssidewalk sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

EXIT THEATRE 890 G St., upstairs. Music by Stan Fleming, Jr. at 6 p.m., free. DIVA Burlesque Arcata with Emcee Jamie Bondage, curated by Spooky Spice at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 on Eventbrite.

MOONRISE HERBS 826 G St. Featured artist Sierra Martin's live art demonstration; music by Lilly Willows; raffle basket.

FIRE ARTS GALLERY 826 G St. Tahvo Adams, 7, and his grandmother, Elaine Y. Shore, ceramic sculptures, functional porcelain and other artwork. It is Tahvo's first art show. Community reception at the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m.

