Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during Second Friday Arts! Arcata with a lively night market of local art displayed in our downtown stores. More information can be found at ArcataMainStreet.com.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St.

Carolyn Jones, fiber arts. Michael Edwards, jewelry.

ARCATA PLAYHOUSE 1251 Ninth St. The Zero to Fierce Women's Festival Convivial Symposium. Tickets at zerotofierce.org.

CORCORAN ICON PROPERTIES 791 Eighth St. Marta Pacheco, photography.

EXIT THEATRE 890 G St., upstairs.DIVA Burlesque Arcata at 8 p.m.

FAMILIA COFFEE 1350 Ninth St.

Language exchange from 5 to 7 p.m. Free and for all ages.

JACOBY STOREHOUSE 791 Eighth St. Corcoran Global Living, Rocking Horse and Homeboldt will be open, Jay Brown Art & Design will be open for viewing and a chance to visit a working art studio 5 to 7:30 p.m.

THE THING 833 H St.

Open Mic. Come dance, sing, play and enjoy.

UMPQUA BANK UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. Zak Shea, wood art.