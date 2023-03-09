Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

March 09, 2023 Art Walks + Festivals » Arts! Arcata

Arts! Arcata 

Friday, March. 10, 4 to 8 p.m.

click to enlarge Fiber arts by Carolyn Jones at Arcata Artisans.

Courtesy of the artist

Fiber arts by Carolyn Jones at Arcata Artisans.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ARTIST - Jewelry by Michael Edwards at Arcata Artisans.
  • Courtesy of the artist
  • Jewelry by Michael Edwards at Arcata Artisans.

Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during Second Friday Arts! Arcata with a lively night market of local art displayed in our downtown stores. More information can be found at ArcataMainStreet.com.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St.

Carolyn Jones, fiber arts. Michael Edwards, jewelry.

ARCATA PLAYHOUSE 1251 Ninth St. The Zero to Fierce Women's Festival Convivial Symposium. Tickets at zerotofierce.org.

CORCORAN ICON PROPERTIES 791 Eighth St. Marta Pacheco, photography.

EXIT THEATRE 890 G St., upstairs.DIVA Burlesque Arcata at 8 p.m.

FAMILIA COFFEE 1350 Ninth St.

Trending

Language exchange from 5 to 7 p.m. Free and for all ages.

JACOBY STOREHOUSE 791 Eighth St. Corcoran Global Living, Rocking Horse and Homeboldt will be open, Jay Brown Art & Design will be open for viewing and a chance to visit a working art studio 5 to 7:30 p.m.

THE THING 833 H St.

Open Mic. Come dance, sing, play and enjoy.

UMPQUA BANK UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. Zak Shea, wood art.

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

Tags:

More Arts! Arcata »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Arts! Arcata

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 9, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 10
Saving the Sea Otter

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation