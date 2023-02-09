Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during Second Friday Arts! Arcata. We want to welcome all our community members to come out and visit with us for a lively night market of local art displayed in our downtown stores. Thank you for supporting the arts and a vibrant downtown Arcata. More information can be found at ArcataMainStreet.com.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St.

Zak Shea, willow bark and copper work. Gilbert Castro, hearts, hoops and Dia de Los Muertos silver creations.

ARCATA PLAYHOUSE 1251 Ninth St.

Music by the Stick Men at 8 p.m. ($30).

ECO GROOVY DEALS 813 H St.

Open late for Arts! Arcata.

EXIT THEATRE 890 G St., upstairs

Open house with snacks and drinks. Music by Stan Fleming, Jr. from 6 to 8 p.m. DIVA Burlesque Arcata, the monthly show of local burlesque performers curated by Spooky Spice, at 8 p.m.

FIRE ARTS CENTER GALLERY 520 South G St. Susan Beecher and Peggy Loudon, ceramics. Kit Davenport, drawings. Reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

JAY BROWN ART & DESIGN 791 Eighth St. "Hammertime; a Rock on a Stick: a handyman's celebration of the hammer in its many forms," Jay Brown, representational works on paper. Visit with the artist in a true "Open Studio" setting.

PLAZA GRILL 791 Eighth St.

A variety of outdoor scenery in a range of media in a continuing exhibit by the Sunday Painters Plein Aire group, featuring artwork by Jennifer Liu.

THE THING 833 H St.

Open Mic. Come dance, sing, play and enjoy.

UMPQUA BANK UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. Zak Shea, wood art.