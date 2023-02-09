Pin It
February 09, 2023 Art Walks + Festivals » Arts! Arcata

Arts! Arcata 

Friday, Feb. 10, 4 to 8 p.m.

click to flip through (4) COURTESY OF THE ARTIST - Paintings by Jennifer Liu at Plaza Grill.
  • Courtesy of the artist
  • Paintings by Jennifer Liu at Plaza Grill.
     

Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during Second Friday Arts! Arcata. We want to welcome all our community members to come out and visit with us for a lively night market of local art displayed in our downtown stores. Thank you for supporting the arts and a vibrant downtown Arcata. More information can be found at ArcataMainStreet.com.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St.

Zak Shea, willow bark and copper work. Gilbert Castro, hearts, hoops and Dia de Los Muertos silver creations.

ARCATA PLAYHOUSE 1251 Ninth St.

Music by the Stick Men at 8 p.m. ($30).

ECO GROOVY DEALS 813 H St.

Open late for Arts! Arcata.

EXIT THEATRE 890 G St., upstairs

Open house with snacks and drinks. Music by Stan Fleming, Jr. from 6 to 8 p.m. DIVA Burlesque Arcata, the monthly show of local burlesque performers curated by Spooky Spice, at 8 p.m.

FIRE ARTS CENTER GALLERY 520 South G St. Susan Beecher and Peggy Loudon, ceramics. Kit Davenport, drawings. Reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

JAY BROWN ART & DESIGN 791 Eighth St. "Hammertime; a Rock on a Stick: a handyman's celebration of the hammer in its many forms," Jay Brown, representational works on paper. Visit with the artist in a true "Open Studio" setting.

PLAZA GRILL 791 Eighth St.

A variety of outdoor scenery in a range of media in a continuing exhibit by the Sunday Painters Plein Aire group, featuring artwork by Jennifer Liu.

THE THING 833 H St.

Open Mic. Come dance, sing, play and enjoy.

UMPQUA BANK UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. Zak Shea, wood art.

